Oscar De La Hoya praises Ryan Garcia decision to replace Reynoso with Goosen

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya praised the recent move by talented lightweight contender Ryan Garcia to replace his famous trainer Eddy Reynoso with U.S coach Joe Goosen.

The original ‘Golden Boy’ De La Hoya believes it was a good move by the undefeated 23-year-old Ryan Garcia in selecting Goosen as his replacement for Reynoso.

Ryan revealed last week that his decision to go with a new trainer in Goosen is that he needed more “time” with a coach. Although Ryan didn’t come out and say it, he hinted that he wasn’t getting enough time with Reynoso, who also trains Canelo Alvarez.

From Ryan’s standpoint, you can understand why he would want a trainer that had the time to put in to help him work on his weak points and get him ready to challenge for a world title in 2022.

Ryan hasn’t fought in over a year, so his trainer must get as much find-tuning as possible to prepare him for his April 9th fight against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

De La Hoya in favor of Ryan’s trainer change

“Great choice of trainer by Ryan Garcia. [Joe] Goosen will bring out the best,” said Oscar De La Hoya on Twitter about King Ry’s decision to replace coach Eddy Reynoso.

Goosen is a hands-on type of trainer who will give Ryan a lot of work on his skills and develop an excellent game plan for his next fight against Tagoe on April 9th.

Reynoso is said to be a good coach, but some would argue that the only high-caliber fighter he has in his stable of Canelo. He’s more of a self-taught type of fighter who learns from observation and practice.

Reynoso’s other top fighters, Andy Ruiz Jr, Frank Sanchez, and WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez, are viewed as beatable.

The former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Ruiz looked poor in his first fight with Reynoso as his trainer, dropped by 40-year-old Chris Arreola last May, laboring to an unimpressive 12 round unanimous decision. Ruiz looked worse rather than improved since Reynoso’s takeover.

As for the Reynoso-trained Oscar Valdez, he’s coming off a controversial decision win over Robson Conceicao. Valdez is fighting WBO 130-lb champion Shakur Stevenson next in April.

Many boxing fans view the Valdez-Stevenson fight as a slam dunk win for Stevenson, and they could be right.

Fighters Goosen has trained:

Riddick Bowe

Lionel Butler

Joel Casamayor

Diego Corrales

Frankie Duarte

Dominick Guinn

Segundo Mercado

Edison Miranda

John Molina

Shane Mosley

Michael Nunn

Rocky Pepeli

Alexander Podrezov

Manuel Quezada

Gabriel Ruelas

Rafael Ruelas

Malik Scott

Lance Whitaker

Sergey Lipinets

Kambosos tells Ryan he must “EARN” fight

Oscar your a legend, big fan mate 👊🏻🇦🇺 I’m busy in 2022 defending in beautiful Australia against the cream of the crop but respectfully if Ryan can string a few big name wins and earn it, no problem at all 😉 come to Australia, my guest, and watch my mega stadium fight next up 🇦🇺 https://t.co/lipy6vqBaO — George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) February 17, 2022

It would make sense what IBF/WBA/WBC Franchise/WBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. was telling Ryan Garcia about beating several top fighters to “earn” a title shot against him. Still, unfortunately, the Australian will likely lose his four titles long before King Ry gets a chance to face him.

Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) will likely be facing Vasily Lomachenko on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The former three-division world champion Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is the frontrunner to face Kambosos, having already agreed to the money and a two-fight deal.

Kambosos will likely be overmatched entirely against the 34-year-old Lomachenko, losing his four titles by either a lopsided 12 round decision or, more likely, by a forced stoppage.

If not Lomachenko, Kambosos will face WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, who would be heavily favored as well.