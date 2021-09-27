Sosa Dominates Flores En Route to Unanimous Decision Victory

By James Stillerman – In the main event, super lightweight prospect Adrian “Tonka” Sosa defeated Danny “Venado” Flores via an eight-round unanimous decision, in which he won every round on all three judges’ scorecards (80-72, 80-71, and 80-70).

Photo: Emily Harney/Fightography

Sosa did not show any ring rust despite fighting for the first time in twenty-eight months, as he dominated Flores throughout this bout. He outworked and out-landed Flores and connected on the harder punches. Sosa scored the lone knockdown of the fight in the third-round via a left, right combination. He also staggered Flores several times throughout this bout, with hard-right jabs and brutal left, right combinations to his body and head, especially when he pinned him to the ropes. Sosa kept his unbeaten record intact (12-0, 9 KOs). Flores dropped to 15-25-1, 8 KOs, but demonstrated a lot of heart as he never gave up and kept throwing punches despite taking a great deal of punishment throughout this one-sided fight.

“I had to work off some rust fighting for the first time in more than 700 days,” Sosa admitted to Bob Trieger, the publicist for Vertex Promotions. “I am not disappointed in my performance though. I needed to get in some rounds, and he was tough. I kept my poise in the ring. I would have liked to have finished him off, but I really needed rounds. I am very happy with my new management (Fighter Locker) and Ryan (Roach). I am looking to step up next year. We have a list of potential opponents, we will go over and choose one.”

“Fight Night on the Charles at Moseley”s III” was promoted by Vertex Promotions from Moseley’s on the Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts, in their third fight card in the last three months, and the second one this weekend.

In the co-feature, welterweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff finished off Luciano Santos at one minute and forty-five seconds in the first-round for the knockout win. He landed a powerful left hook that had Santos fall face-first on the canvas and was counted out by referee Thomas Clark when he was unable to beat the ten-count. Santos remained on the canvas for a couple of minutes before he slowly got up. Goff improved to 4-0, 3 KOs, and scored his third consecutive first-round knockout. Santos fell to 0-2.

Troy Anderson Jr. defeated Chakem Brooks via second-round technical knockout as referee Kevin Hope halted the featherweight bout at two minutes and forty-eight seconds as Brooks got knocked down for the third time in the round. Anderson improved to 2-0, 2 KOs. Brooks (0-1) was making his professional debut. The 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament Champion knocked down Brooks in the first-round from a left hook and then landed an illegal punch on Brooks while he was down on the canvas, which the referee did not see. Anderson kept the knockdowns coming in the second-round with a right jab, and the last two coming via left, right combinations.

2019 Irish Elite Championship Gold Medalist Tommy “The Kid” O’ Toole (1-0, 1 KO), in his professional debut made quick work of Francisco Ariri Neto. He connected on three knockdowns in the first-round. Neto was unable to beat the ten-second count from the last knockdown, which prompted referee Clark to stop the cruiserweight fight at two minutes and twenty-eight seconds. The highly touted amateur standout scored knockdowns via a straight left, left, right combination, and then a left hook to the body, in the knockout win. Neto dropped to 1-15, 1 KO.

Marcus Davidson (1-0, 1 KO) had a successful professional debut with a first-round technical knockout win over Austin Reed Ward. Referee Hope stopped the super lightweight fight at one minute and thirty-eight seconds after Davidson knocked Ward down for the third time. Ward fell to 0-9. Davidson scored knockdowns via a left hook, straight right, and then a right uppercut.

Brandon Idrogo scored a technical knockout victory over Paulo Souza as referee Clark stopped the one-sided action at one minute and fifty-three seconds in the third-round. Idrogo dominated this welterweight bout from the opening bell, as he outworked and out-landed Souza and connected on the harder shots. Idrogo improved to 4-1, 4 KOs, and got back into the win column following his first professional loss. Idrogo is scheduled to fight again on October 29th and November 20th. Souza dropped to 0-23.