On This Day In 2009 We Lost Alexis Arguello

One of the greatest, most beloved world champions, Nicaragua’s Alexis Arguello, died on this day 15 years ago. “The Explosive Thin Man,” a world ruler at three weights – featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight – reportedly committed suicide with a rifle, with the 57-year-old supposedly firing two bullets into his own heart.

The boxing world was both saddened and stunned. Yet, as is the case with fellow ring warrior Arturo Gatti, plenty of people have a real problem when it comes to accepting the fact that Arguello, a fearless fighter, gave in and took his own life. The theories abound to this day – with some people strongly suggesting Arguello, who had gotten into politics after leaving the ring, was killed in Managua as a result of his disenchantment with the powerful Daniel Ortega regime. We will never know.

But in the ring, Arguello was all but unbeatable. Throughout some 85 pro fights, Arguello won 77. At the same time, in terms of his eight losses, three came early in his career, and one came right at the end when Alexis was way past his best. At the same time, the other losses came against great fighters, Ernesto Marcel (a points loss in Arguello’s first attempt at winning the featherweight title), Vilomar Fernandez (via MD), and Aaron Pryor, who bested Arguello twice up at 140 pounds.

Arguello was a machine in the ring: blessed with unimaginable stamina, a super, enviable ring IQ, precision punching, a great chin, excellent balance, and a willingness to fight the best of the best.

Among the fine fighters Arguello defeated are Ruben Olivares, Royal Kobayashi, Alfredo Escalera, Rafael “Bazooka” Limon, Bobby Chacon, Ruben Castillo, Cornelius Boza-Edwards, Jose Luis Ramirez, Jim Watt, Ray Mancini.

In the first war Alexis engaged in with “Hawk” Pryor, it has always been strongly suggested that the infamous trainer, Panama Lewis, assisted his fighter Pryor by way of his ‘black bottle. ‘ The story of how a suddenly energized Pryor came out full of fire and fury in the 14th round, getting the brutal stoppage win, is an often repeated one. Again, we will never know for sure what happened.

After a return loss to Pryor, Arguello boxed just four more times, winning two in the 1980s. A 42-year-old Arguello then went 1-1 in a comeback launched in 1994. Elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1992, Arguello remains a genuine hero to millions.

Had he lived, had Arguello not been murdered, or had he not committed suicide, the former three-weight king would be 72 years old today and living the life of a boxing idol.

Whatever you feel happened to Alexis Arguello on this day 15 years ago, it has to be agreed by all that we lost a great one far too soon.