Oleksandr Usyk to Tyson Fury: “Don’t cry, #1 WBO”

Oleksandr Usyk fired back at Tyson Fury on social media in response to him complaining to the WBO about his #1 ranking being given to him after he moved up from cruiserweight.





Last week, Fury complained to WBO president Paco Valcarcel about Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) being moved up to the #1 spot at heavyweight with just one fight under his belt in the weight class. Instead of taking the high road, Fury referred to Usyk as a “cruiserweight bum” at him being given the #1 ranking with the WBO.

Here’s how it started:

WBO president: “We would like to see him fighting dudes like Tyson Fury,” said WBO president Paco Valcarcel in Twitter about the talented heavyweight prospect Bakhodir Jalolov.

Fury is getting another title shot against Wilder next month on February 22. Why is he complaining about Usyk being in a position to fight for a world title? It’s not as if Fury can fight Wilder and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at the same time.

Fury just seems bitter, and green with envy about Usyk getting a well deserved title shot against Joshua. The WBO has a rule where they let champions in the division below to be given the #1 mandatory spot when they move up one weight class.





Usyk seemed to relish kicking dirt on Fury by gloating about his #1 ranking with the WBO. It’s not as if Fury had to work hard for his own title shot. After being out of the ring for 2 1/2 years due to the turmoil in his life after his win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, Fury came back in 2018 and beat a couple of easy opponents in Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta, and he was then given a world title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury didn’t have to work for a world title shot the hard way like normal heavyweights do. He was given the title shot on a silver platter against Wilder. You can’t call beating Seferi and Pianeta as having earned a title shot.

On top of that, some boxing fans believe the referee that worked the Wilder-Fury fight, Jack Reiss, gave Fury a long count after he was knocked down in the 12th round by Wilder. How many referees would have even given a count at all at seeing the condition Fury was in after he was knocked down in the 12th by Wilder? Not many because it would be too risky for them to take that chance.





Look at the knockdown. How referees let this fight go on with Fury completely out cold. Was Fury given special treatment?