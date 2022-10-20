OFFICIAL: Fury – Chisora 3 in the U.S. on ESPN+, Live from Tottenham Stadium

In what will be a sensational heavyweight doubleheader, the WBC and lineal world champion Tyson Fury will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 3 on a night where WBA world champion Daniel Dubois will make a first defense of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena, exclusively on BT Sport Box Office (UK) and available in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Fury, who intends on fighting Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the first part of 2023, will once again perform on UK soil following his April knockout of mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, in association with Top Rank, this will be the third meeting between Fury and Chisora. They first met in July 2011 with the British and Commonwealth titles at stake, and Fury prevailed by unanimous decision.

“I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defense in front of the British fans in London,” said promoter Frank Warren. “Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world.

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April. This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

“Derek, also a big favorite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.

“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicized undisputed match-up with Usyk in the New Year which we’re really looking forward to.

“I am also delighted that we have added Daniel Dubois to the card with a first defense of his WBA belt against Kevin Lerena. It makes it a real heavyweight night, and Daniel represents the best of the new generation coming through.”

“Whenever Tyson Fury fights, it is a major event, and I expect him to once again put on a spectacular show for the fans,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “There are talks about what’s next for Tyson, but the first order of business is a battle against an extraordinarily tough fighter in Derek Chisora.”

Todd Kline, Chief Commercial Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Our stadium has firmly established itself as a leading venue in London for major sports and entertainment events.

“The AJ-Usyk fight in front of a record crowd here in Tottenham was a truly an unforgettable spectacle and we are extremely excited to bring World Heavyweight Championship boxing back to N17 on December 3.

“The World Cup break leaves us in a unique position of having no Spurs action at the stadium between November 12 – December 31 – what better way to satisfy the demand for world-class live sport before the Premier League returns.”

In between Fury fights, Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) challenged for the WBC title and gave a good account of himself against Vitali Klitschko in Munich, before entering into a grudge match at West Ham United’s Upton Park against another British rival in David Haye.

He rebuilt from those setbacks by winning the WBO International, European and WBA International titles in a five-fight winning streak, setting up a return fight with Fury that took place at London’s ExCel Arena in November 2014.

In recent years, Chisora has been involved in two close encounters with Dillian Whyte and one with Usyk, while defeating Carlos Takam, Artur Szpilka and David Price. Last year, he lost a pair of tight affairs with Joseph Parker.

His last fight was an exciting points victory over former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev in July.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) remains an undefeated champion and completed his remarkable return from the boxing wilderness with a resounding rematch victory over Deontay Wilder in February 2020, with the Bronze Bomber saved by his corner in the seventh round.

A trilogy battle followed eight months later, which delivered a Las Vegas thriller where Wilder was put down in rounds three and 10 and Fury down twice in round four before knocking out the former WBC ruler in the 11th.

The 25-year-old Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) seized his world title belt in June when he travelled to Miami and demolished previous champion Trevor Bryan, inflicting a first defeat on the American via a fourth-round stoppage.

Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs), 30, is a recent addition to the heavyweight ranks, having established himself as the IBO world cruiserweight champion, making six defenses of the title. At heavyweight he has recorded victories over contenders Patrick Ferguson, Bogdan Dinu and Mariusz Wach.

