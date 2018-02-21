Mike Tyson – Video Career Recap

Iron Mike Tyson is arguably the most exciting boxer in the rich history of professional boxing. Tyson electrified audiences with his crowd-pleasing style that often resulted in magnificent highlight reel knockouts. Tyson’s unique blend of blazing speed and devastating power made him an absolute force to be reckoned with.





Tyson made his professional debut when he was 18 years old on March 6, 1985.

During his first 18 months as a pro, Tyson built up a perfect record of 27-0, with 25 wins coming by way of knockout. On November 22, 1986, Tyson defeated WBC champion Trevor Berbick to become the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. The following year in 1987, Tyson added the WBA and IBF belts to his collection, making him the undisputed heavyweight world champion. He beat Michael Spinks in 1988 to gain lineal recognition, and by that point in time, Tyson was not only universally viewed as the greatest heavyweight on the planet, but he was also widely recognized as the #1 pound for pound boxer in the world. Mike Tyson was the baddest man on the planet, and he had an aura of invincibility about him that simply captivated boxing fans.

Tyson had an unblemished 37-0 record with 33 wins by knockout and 9 consecutive title defenses when he faced Buster Douglas on February 11, 1990. Buster Douglas shocked the world with an odds-defying performance in a perfect storm type of scenario. To this day it is considered what is arguably the biggest upset in the history of professional sports. When Tyson was trying to rebound, he gained some momentum, but a would-be fight against Evander Holyfield never came to fruition, and Tyson served time in prison.

Post-prison Tyson was never the same menacing force he had once been, but he was still a very good boxer who was managed to win two more world titles. He was considered a top contender throughout his post-prison career, where he had mixed success at the championship level. His last professional bout was on June 11, 2005 when Tyson was defeated by Kevin McBride. He would announce his retirement shortly after the loss. At the end of the day, Tyson finished with a professional record of 50-6, with 44 wins coming by knockout.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner provides a recap of Mike Tyson’s career in professional boxing From his first fight with Hector Mercedes in 1985 through his last with Kevin McBride in 2005, each and every bout is discussed is reviewed, with details on how Mike’s bouts unfolded while giving a brief glimpse into the heavyweight landscape during his era. Please watch and enjoy the video!