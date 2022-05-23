Mike Tyson Speaks About THAT Plane Incident: “He Was F*****g With Me”

You remember the unfortunate incident heavyweight legend Mike Tyson got dragged into back in April (the 20th to be exact) whilst flying from San Francisco to Miami, when some complete jerk, who was drunk, decided to, for want of a better description, mess with Mike? Well, the good news is Tyson, who was provoked into smacking said jerk around – this after many minutes of insults, taunts and overall heckling from the guy – will not face any charges.

Tyson was provoked, as anyone who saw the video of the plane episode knows. All these years after his last fight in the ring (barring the exhibition bout with Roy Jones) and Tyson is still instantly recognisable and just as equally at risk of being bothered. Tyson spoke about the April incident on his brilliant Hot Boxin’ podcast, and the events that took place still bother him, quite understandably.

“He [was] f*****g with me,” Tyson said correctly. “I took pictures with this n-. This guy don’t know. I shouldn’t even be taking public planes. My wife gets mad when I take public planes. What am I going to do on a f*****g plane with my friends and [a bodyguard who’s] supposed to watch me? A bodyguard and a f*****g yes man. What am I gonna do on a plane? It triggers me.”

Hopefully people will take a good look at the idiot who tried to get who knows what by messing with Tyson – whether the jerk’s motive was money or his 15-minutes of fame – and realise that celebrities, like everyone else, deserve both privacy and respect. In other words, if you are not going to show Tyson the respect a former world heavyweight champion deserves, then stay the hell away from him!

Unfortunately, it does seem pretty doubtful this will be the last, shall we say, incident, Mike Tyson is involved in. There are, sadly, plenty more idiots out there. In April, Tyson was simply pushed too far and he reacted. Heck, even Lennox Lewis, when speaking about the incident, said that if he had been in Tyson’s shoes, he would have “turned around and given him a slap.”

April’s villain of the piece is lucky Tyson didn’t do him some real and genuine harm.