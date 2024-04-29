Mike Tyson – Jake Paul Will Be Sanctioned As A Pro Fight

It has been confirmed today that the heavily hyped bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will in fact be sanctioned as a professional fight. After weeks of speculation, a news report from ESPN.com has confirmed that the July 20th bout will in fact be a pro fight, to go down on the pro records of both men.

There were fears the fight would be mere exhibition, with the use of head-gear and with no winner to be determined. But now, it’s been confirmed that the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations has given the green light for the fight to be, well, a fight – a real fight.

There are, however, some rules that are not in place in regular fights. The fight will be fought over two-minute rounds, and the fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves. Still, the outcome will be registered on both Tyson and Paul’s pro records.

“Mike Tyson and Jake Paul signed on to fight each other with the desire to do so in a sanctioned professional fight that would have a definitive outcome,” the Most Valuable Promotions boss said to ESPN. “Over the past six weeks, MVP has worked with its partners to satisfy the requirements of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations to sanction Paul vs. Tyson, and we are grateful that we have gotten to this point.”

So, if Tyson wins, his record will improve to 51-6, with perhaps another KO added to the 44 the former heavyweight king has already registered. If on the other hand, Paul wins, his record will go to 10-1 – with perhaps a 7th KO logged on his pro ledger.

Tyson hasn’t fought a legit fight since way back in 2005, when he was ignominiously stopped by Irish journeyman Kevin McBride. Tyson looked beyond all done at that point, but the 57 year old did return to box an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr in 2020, with Tyson looking in great physical shape for his age.

Now, we have a fight, like it or loathe it, on July 20th. Will the shorter rounds aid Tyson or Paul? How about the bigger gloves?

Can YOU pick a winner in this, a legit fight?