Michael Nunn – The Unlikeliest Comeback Continues…..?

Once the pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet, Michael Nunn is living proof that life can take anyone on the most unexpected of journeys. Nunn, a gifted southpaw who looked for a time as being all but untouchable, was to find out that he was capable of falling – both in and out of the ring. Nunn lost his middleweight title and unbeaten record to an emerging James Toney in 1991, and Nunn then lost his freedom.

Convicted of drug offences in 2002, Nunn was to spend an agonising 17 years in jail (his sentence almost universally lambasted as being far too harsh). Released last year, Nunn didn’t waste too much time before he decided he either wanted to, or had to, fight again. Incredibly, at age 57, Nunn boxed a kick-boxing exhibition a few weeks back. And he won. What’s more, Nunn looked to be in pretty decent condition all things considered. Nunn “defeated” Pat Miletich, but now he could be set for a real fight.

According to invaluable site BoxRec, as well as a piece by boxingalongthebeltway.com, Nunn will fight Samuel Clarkson in a scheduled six rounder on August 29th. The fight is scheduled to take place in Nunn’s hometown of Davenport, Iowa and it will be fought at cruiserweight.

If the fight actually happens, Nunn will make boxing history as the oldest former world middleweight champion to have ever boxed. Again, Nunn is 57. And Clarkson is no stiff. At age 29, Clarkson, a southpaw like Nunn, holds a good record at 22-6-1(15). And he has been active. Clarkson, who is coming off a draw, has boxed twice this year. Clarkson of Cedar Hill in Texas has been in with big names like Dmitry Bivol (a stoppage loss) and Jesse Hart (a decision loss).

Clarkson has lost in stepping up, but that’s not the point here. Nunn’s age and inactivity is. Can the former middleweight (and also 168 pound champ) really defeat an active, good fighter who is so much younger than he is? IF the fight takes place, Nunn will make history merely by way of stepping into the ring. If he can actually win and then go further with what must surely rank as one of the most unlikely boxing comebacks in recent memory, well, let’s wait and see.

2020 could be a year that sees Mike Tyson, age 54, Roy Jones, age 51, and Nunn all return to the ring. Make of that what you will.