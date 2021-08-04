Michael Hunter Scores Eye-catching KO Over Mike Wilson – Boxing Results

Last night in New York, heavyweight contender Michael Hunter scored a pretty impressive, certainly eye-catching KO over Mike Wilson. “The Bounty Hunter” used his powerful and accurate right hand throughout the fight, hurting the previously unstopped Wilson numerous times.

The end came at 2:49, of the fourth, when Hunter’s overhand right put Wilsoj down in spectacular fashion, the stricken fighter in no shape to carry on.

Hunter is now 20-1-1 with 14 KOs. Wilson falls to 21-2 with 10 KOs.

Hunter had said before the fight that he fully intended to score a big KO, one that he hoped will silence those people out there who say he cannot punch.

Maybe Hunter will have achieved his goal. Hunter hurt Wilson numerous times and last night’s loser did well to last as long as he actually did. Hunter was all over Wilson pretty much from the opening bell to the one-punch finish. No, Wilson is no elite heavyweight but he had never been stopped and he came to fight at Madison Square Garden last night.

Hunter now hopes to get himself a big fight with another contender (Hunter’s sole blemish at heavyweight came in a draw with Alexander Povetkin; the loss on his record coming down at cruiserweight, with Oleksandr Usyk having out-pointed him).

One man Hunter wants to fight is Dillian Whyte. That would be a good fight a d Whyte is soon to be headed to the US to fight. Maybe Whyte will agree to fight Hunter later this year?

So how good is Hunter? No monster heavyweight, the son of the late 1990s heavyweight contender is a fast guy, he is always in shape and to a degree at least, last night’s KO win shows he can punch some. It’s a shame Hunter’s relationship with Matchroom soured the way it did.

Last night’s fight was a WBA final eliminator.