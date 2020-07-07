Melvin “Melo” Lopez returns July 24th in Miami

Talented bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (21-1, 12 KOs) of Nicaragua returns July 24th vs Szilveszter Kanalas (14-10, 9 KOs) of Hungary in a 10 round non-title bout. It will be the first fight for Lopez since suffering his first career loss last year. All three judges had Lopez ahead on the official scorecards prior to the surprise upset stoppage loss to Jose Velasquez. Lopez is based and trains in Miami Florida. He is ready to show he has over the loss and ready to get his career back on course for world title contention.

What do you think you learned the most from your first professional defeat?

What I learned is that I had the opportunity to stop my opponent early in this fight. I would not make that make mistake again in that same circumstance.

Do you think at some point you will look to avenge the defeat?

Personally I would say yes. However, I leave those type of decisions in the hand of my manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing). I trust him very much and will follow the direction he tells me to continue on.

Where would you say your level of confidence is following your first defeat?

I am still very confident. I was winning the fight and again I had an opportunity that I missed out on to go for the knockout.

Have you made any changes in your fight preparation?

I have made some adjustments and improvements in training and they will be seen in my next fight.

What do you know about your upcoming opponent?

I have watched videos of his fights. He has fought tough opposition. I am training hard as I do for all my fights and I will be prepared for him.

What are your thoughts on the top fighters in the bantamweight division?

The bantamweight is a very strong division. There are some very talented fighters at the top of the division. I am very much looking forward to working my way back to the top of the world rankings. I am want to show that I am ready and deserving to be in the lucrative fights in the division.