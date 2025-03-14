May 2nd Decides October: Garcia, Haney, Lopez’s Fates Tied to Times Square Fights

Turki Alalshikh said today that the results of the fights involving Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez on the May 2nd Fatal Fury card in Times Square in New York will affect potential matchups with these fighters in October on the Riyadh Season cards. All three of these fighters could lose on the Times Square card, which will alter Turki’s plans, leading to other fights being made.

October Stakes

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney 2

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jaron Ennis

What Turki seems to be driving at is that Ryan, Haney, and Teofimo must win their fights on May 2nd for them to be in huge fights in October. He says he wants to set up the much-talked-about rematch between Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) and Haney (31-0, 24 KOs) in October. However, both will likely need to win on May 2nd for that to happen.

Haney is facing former WBC and WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez(29-2, 18 KOs) in a fight that many fans see as a 50-50 one in the co-feature on May 2nd. That’s a fight that is far from a sure-thing for Haney, as Ramirez can punch, and has the kind of style that is problematic for fighters with fragile chins.

Ryan is fighting Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, a heavy-handed guy with the kind of power that could duplicate what Gervonta Davis did to him. If Rolly lands to the body, Kingry might take a knee and quit like he did against Tank.

WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) has arguably the toughest match of the three stars going against his unbeaten mandatory Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs). It’s admirable that Turki is matching Teofimo tough for the May 2nd card, but there’s a good chance he fails. If Teofimo wins, Turki wants him to face Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis possibly in October.

Alalshikh’s Vision