Manny Pacquiao Arrives In Tokyo Ahead Of Sunday’s Exhibition Bout With Rukiya Anpo

Living legend Manny Pacquiao is back in Japan, the 45 year old all-time great having arrived yesterday evening local time. And Pac Man headed straight to the gym to put himself through his paces in a pre-exhibition bout workout. Pacquiao will box Rukiya Anpo on Sunday, the exhibition to take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. This will be Manny’s second exhibition bout since “retiring,” with the former multi-weight world champion having boxed DK Yoo a couple of years ago.

The event will begin at 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. UK, the ringwalks for Pacquiao vs. Ampo are scheduled for 5 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. UK on RIZN PPV.

Who knows what we can expect to see when Pacquiao and Anpo share a ring? Anpo, a former kickboxer, has been warned that if he kicks Pacquiao, he will run the risk of being fined a cool $ 5 million. Pacquiao, who just might be the most amazingly conditioned, fast, dynamic, and powerful 45-year-old boxer in history, looked great as he whacked the pads with long-time co-trainer Buboy Fernandez. If a person didn’t know any better, it could have been a clip of Manny hitting the pads a decade or so ago.

How much Manny has left for a real fight, a 12 round fight against an elite fighter, is something else entirely. As fans know, the big talking point is whether or not Pacquiao will come back for real and challenge current welterweight titlist Mario Barrios later on this year.

The latest word says the fight is “close,” and a good many people are giving Pacquiao a great shot at winning. Also, the WBC recently referred to the idea of Pacquiao coming back as being “sensational.” It seems this fight will happen, with both fighters wanting it.

As for Sunday’s exhibition bout with Anpo, the exhibition, taking place on a Super RIZIN 3 card, will consist of three rounds, the bout to be fought at a catch weight of 152 pounds.

In Anpo, Manny will be facing the tallest fighter of his career, with Anpo standing a little over six feet tall. It could prove to be a fun event, while Pacquiao, 62-8-2(39) will sharpen his still formidable tools a little more, possibly in preparation for that fight with Barrios.

Sean Gibbon’s, a long-time member of Team-Pacquiao, says the Barrios fight has to happen by the end of this year or else it won’t happen at all.

