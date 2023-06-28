Malik Scott says Andy Ruiz will be knocked out cold by Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott says that Andy Ruiz Jr will get knocked cold if he takes the right.

Right now, it doesn’t look like the former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) will be facing Wilder next because he’s turned down the offer given to him for a summer fight.

Ruiz’s dad said they want a 50-50 deal, and Malik says he’s not worth that. He feels that Ruiz is overpricing himself by thinking he’s worth more than he actually is.

If Ruiz fails to change his mind bout his demands, it’ll be the second important fight that he’s fumbled by failing to get past the negotiation stages. Tyson Fury was recently interested in fighting Ruiz, but talks went nowhere.

Malik says they have other options that they’ll turn to if Ruiz and his dad fail to agree to the offer on the table. He’s not saying who that’ll be, but it’s likely a top-10-level heavyweight.

Andy Ruiz will be knocked out cold by Deontay

“I can’t comment on the exact numbers, but what I will say is Wilder against Andy, to me, it should not be 50-50,” said Malik Scott to ESNEWS in reacting to Andy Ruiz Jr’s dad demanding a 50-50 split and rejecting the 70-30 split offered to them by Deontay Wilder.

“People come in there actually to see if Deontay can decapitate him [Ruiz] how he’s done so many others. That right there sells itself. But I understand Andy and them. They’re trying to fight for the good cause because you got to get what you can get and get out.

“But logically-wise, no. Even if they don’t [get the fight with Ruiz made], we got big things lined up, but the offer was sent, and Andy replied in his own way.

“But the way that we like to see people reply and say is not just saying, ‘Let’s do it.’ Sign the contract, the business is done. Let’s get on with the promo, let’s get on with the right, and Deontay knocks Andy Ruiz out.

“I don’t even want to say what round that I think because it comes across as very brash, but I will say something will happen to Andy Ruiz that has never happened before. He will be knocked out cold.

“He has been hit by lighter punchers [Chris Arreol] that don’t hit as hard as Deontay, and he has been down, has been hurt, has been wobbled. Does that make him a bad fighter? Absolutely not.

“I’m just talking about him going up against the hardest puncher in the history of the sport. My prediction is that something will happen to Andy Ruiz that has never been done to him before, and that is, he’ll get knocked out cold.

“Negotiations are still open. That’s part of good business, especially. What you don’t want to do is overprice yourself by saying indirectly I don’t want to fight.

“What you don’t want to do is make yourself seem as if you’re worth more than you’re really worth. Mr. Ruiz told me, ‘We don’t need the money.’ Okay, if you don’t need the money, what the f**k are you doing this for?

“This is the kind of stuff that you got to hear when people don’t want to fight Deontay Wilder. They say outlandish s**t like that. Everyone that is in this sport is in it for the money. Then you got Mr. Ruiz telling me, ‘We don’t need the money.’ If you don’t need the money, then get the f**k out of here, bro.

“I’m predicting that someone is going to get knocked out cold Robert Helenious style. It just doesn’t matter,” said Malik.