Weights: Briedis 198.6 lbs vs Perez 197.3 lbs

WBC Champion Mairis Briedis (90,1 kg) (22-0, 18 KOs) and Mike Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) (89,5 kg) are ready for Saturday’s Ali Trophy quarter-final at the Arena Riga, Latvia. “I can’t wait for tomorrow,” said Briedis, the WBC champion who was supported by a loud crowd of Latvian countrymen at Friday’s weigh-in Riga.

“Every fighter in this to tournament deserves to be here. I am not an odds maker, so I don’t do predictions. I can only promise that I will do my best to win in front of a sold-out arena and make my countrymen proud!”





Mike Perez brought a cake to the podium:

“I did that to show that I did not have any problems with making the weight. Some journalist asked at the press conference about a rumour saying that I was struggling to make weight. But I have not been struggling. Actually, I have been eating cake all week. Latvia has great cake.”

“I am motivated. My kids motivate me the most. I predict I win. I can only see me winning this fight. I do not care how I will win. One round or 12 rounds, I will get the win.”

Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez card start time change in Canada on Super Channel – 2 PM / ET

The start time for this Saturday’s airing in Canada of additional World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament action, featuring World Boxing Council (WBC) Cruiserweight World Champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) against challenger Mike “The Rebel” Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs), is 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, exclusively on Super Channel live from Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.

Preliminary bouts will start airing on Super Channel at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, the Briedis-Perez main event is scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. / 2 p.m. PT.

Four exciting bouts on the “Briedis vs. Perez” card, promoted by Sauerland Event, will air in Canada exclusively on Super Channel.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

All WBSS fights will also be available on Super Channel On Demand.

Super Channel has recently aired major boxing events live like Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao-Horn, Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham, Lomachenko vs.Marriaga and Crawford vs. Indongo.

World Boxing Super Series Coming to U.S. TV!

Fans across the United States will have the opportunity to watch World Boxing Super Series action throughout the remainder of the quarter-finals as AT&T will broadcast this round of the tournament on AUDIENCE Network and other AT&T platforms, beginning with Saturday’s Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez WBC World Championship showdown from a sold out Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.

“Given the level of the fights and the productions and events so far we are delighted to bring the Ali Trophy to the US fans on one of the largest possible platforms. We expect the action to get even hotter beginning with this weekend,” said Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer for Comosa, AG.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring World Boxing Super Series quarter-final action to sports fans in the U.S.,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman and CEO of Ringstar Sports. “AUDIENCE Network, AUDIENCE Network On Demand and DIRECTV NOW are great platforms for this exciting round of cruiserweight and super middleweight matchups as the fighters begin their quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”

“The programming leading up to each quarter-final fight will give fans great insight into the combatants and what has gotten them to this point in their career,” said Schaefer. “You won’t want to miss any of the coverage leading up to these high-stakes showdowns.” AUDIENCE Network On Demand and DIRECTV NOW will make shoulder programming available during the fight week and continue all the way through fight night and conclude with a post-fight documentary.

Pre-fight coverage on AUDIENCE Network On Demand and DIRECTV NOW will begin with coverage of the Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez WBSS cruiserweight quarter-final and continue through the quarter-final matchups concluding with the Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant super middleweight showdown.

