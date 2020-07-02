Luke Campbell Believes He’s “A Step Too Far” For Ryan Garcia, Hopes The WBC-Ordered Fight Happens

Luke Campbell, Ryan Garcia - As fans may have read, a fight that has been ordered by the WBC is a lightweight clash between Luke Campbell and Ryan Garcia. An exciting match between an experienced former world title challenger and a red-hot star in the making, Garcia Vs. Campbell would be a fight many fans would watch. However, just because a match is ordered, it doesn't necessarily mean it will take place.
But Campbell, a former WBC and WBA title challenger, as well as a former Olympian, hopes very much the fight does happen. Speaking with The Mirror, Campbell, last seen losing a 12 round decision to Vasyl Lomachenko, says he is “a step too far” for 21-year-old Garcia.

“I’m excited to beat this lad, he’s an up and coming fighter with a lot of hype behind him,” 32-year-old Campbell said. “He looks big for the weight, and he carries power, he has quick hands, but that’s all really. I haven’t seen anything else. It’s hard to judge anyone when they haven’t fought anyone. I believe I’m a step too far for him. No-one has seen the best of me yet, and it’s coming. If anyone thought I boxed well against Lomachenko, and 90 percent of the rounds were close and competitive, I can fight miles better than that.”

Campbell, 20-3(16) and never stopped in any fight, would rank as Garcia’s toughest test yet, on paper at least. Garcia, 20-0(17), is coming off four straight stoppage wins, and plenty of good judges feel he is a future champion. Campbell is fast, but maybe not as fast as Garcia. Garcia has the power, but as Campbell says, he has not faced the top guys yet.

The winner of this fight would get a shot at WBC 135 pound champ Devin Haney, Lomachenko, being the WBC franchise champ. Campbell is up for the challenge, so too is Garcia – who says he loves fighting southpaws (Campbell, of course, being a lefty). Let’s get it on, promoters.

