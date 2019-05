WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (27-1, 23 KOs) beat Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (20-2, 14 KOs) by a 12th round stoppage in their rematch at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Navarrete, 24, knocked the much smaller Dogboe down in rounds six and twelve. The fight was stopped in the 12th with Dogboe getting pummeled.