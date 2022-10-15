Liam Paro Scores Highlight Reel KO Over Brock Jarvis – Boxing Results

Yesterday in Brisbane, Australia, in what was Matchroom’s first promotion down under, undefeated, highly ranked super-lightweight Liam Paro of Brisbane, scored a breakout, first-round knockout win over the previously unbeaten Brock Jarvis of Marrickville, Australia.

Paro sensationally ended the fight, one many people felt would be a tough and highly competitive affair, with a smashing left hand to the jaw. Jarvis fell on his back hard, and though he showed heart in trying to get back up he was gone, his legs all over the place. Time was 2:29.

Paro, who, as promoter Eddie Hearn said, will enjoy a higher profile as his knockout win will be shown over and over, said he wants the big names next. The 26 year old is now 23-0(14). 24 year old Jarvis, who never saw the fight-ender coming, falls to 20-1(18).

Paro sure made a statement last night, his speed, power and accuracy impressing everyone watching. Hearn said post-fight he will do all he can to get the likes of Teofimo Lopez and/or Josh Taylor to Australia for what would be huge fights for Paro. We may indeed have a new star of the 140 pound division.

“There was a lot riding on this fight,” a victorious Paro said. “I’ve shut a few mouths – and that’s just one thing I want to say; people didn’t believe me. Those who thought Brock was going to win, please do yourselves a favour and educate yourselves because you know nothing about boxing. I’ve wanted the big names for ages, and I think I’ve just proved that I’m levels above the domestic scene.”

Plenty of fight fans who have not yet seen Paro’s terrific left hand KO of Jarvis will no doubt be checking it out now on YouTube. Paro was not really known as a big puncher, with five of his previous seven fights going the distance. But against Jarvis, Paro gave a truly explosive performance. It will be interesting to see how far Paro can go.

Undefeated heavyweight Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) scored a third round knockout against German brawler Patrick Korte on the undercard.