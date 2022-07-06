Kubrat Pulev: “I will be the winner & he knows this”

Kubrat Pulev says he saw in Derek Chisora’s eyes that he knows he will lose on Saturday, July 9th, when the two meet for their rematch at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The two-time former heavyweight world title challenger Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) and the 38-year-old Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) came head-to-head during Wednesday’s media workout at Potters Fields Park in London, England.

When the two warriors had a face-off, Pulev took Chisora’s hat off him and put it on as if daring the aging vet to do something about it.

Chisora did nothing, which wasn’t surprising because he’s lost his last three fights, and his confidence has taken a hit.

The last thing Chisora needed was to start throwing punches during the media workout, get decked by Pulev, and then be fined for his actions.

Chisora’s promoter Eddie Hearn is calling this a “must-win” because he can’t keep losing fights the way he’s been since 2019 without needing to retire.

Hearn points out that Chisora has only been losing to elite-level fighters, but the fact that he’s getting beaten is bad enough for him to call it a day.

Hearn didn’t say that for Chisora to continue to make the good money he’s been accustomed to receiving, he must fight elite-level opponents because he can’t battle tomato cans and headline cards the way he’s been.

A win for Chisora over Pulev would keep his career going for a while longer, but he’ll need to discover the fountain of youth if he wants to hang in there for another five years.

“I’m expecting a strong fight, and maybe not so nice, but maybe a nice knockout is coming,” said Kubrat Pulev to iFL TV about his fight against Derek Chisora on Saturday night.

“Who knows? You never know. This is sport; this is boxing, heavyweight.

“That was not a good example, you know?” said Pulev about Chisora comparing a fight with him to choosing between a pretty woman and an ugly one. “He can’t make a good example. Maybe in his head, stay womans.

“It’s not bad; it’s good. I feel good. He’s nothing special. Of course, I will be the winner for the second time, and he knows this. I seen his eyes. Chisora knows this,” Pulev said in predicting a victory over Chisora.

“He looks good, chilled. He’s up for it,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV about Chisora. “It’s a must-win fight. Always the debate with Delboy is should he carry on or should he retire?

“I always keep saying, ‘Look at the losses he’s taking to what level of opponent. He could have fought Kownacki, and he’s now having a rematch with Pulev. It’s a really good fight.

“He [Chisora] must win. There will come a point if he keeps losing; even though he’s fighting elite heavyweights, he’ll have to call it a day, but he looks good, training very well. I think he’ll win,” said Hearn in picking Chisora to beat Pulev.