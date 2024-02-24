Kosei Tanaka Wins UD Over A Game Christian Rangel, Becomes A Four-Weight Champ – Boxing Results

One of the most exciting lower-weight ring warriors around today, Japan’s Kosei Tanaka made good on his quest to become a four-weight world champ earlier today in Tokyo, Japan. Tanaka, who has now won a WBO title at all four weights, earned a 12 round unanimous decision victory over Mexican warrior Christian Bacasegua Rangel to claim the WBO super flyweight belt.

Scores were wide at 119-108, 117-110 and 116-111, but co-challenger for the vacant belt Rangel had his moments and he made Tanaka work.

Tanaka, who scored a knockdown in round 8, is nowx19-1(11). Rangel falls to 22-5-2(9).

A good, easy to watch fight, today’s encounter saw plenty of in-close fighting, with both men doing a good deal of body work. Tanaka was perhaps dragged into the up close stuff, this of course the Mexican style, but Tanaka seemed to enjoy the way the fight went all the same.

Rarely in a dull fight, Tanaka again chucked out plenty of leather here. It was a competitive one-sided affair, if that makes sense. The decision was never in doubt, but Tanaka kept on pushing, trying to get the stoppage win.

Now, following a failed challenge of countryman Kazuto Ioka on New Year’s Eve back in 2020, a fight where the superb Ioka scored an eighth round TKO win, Tanaka has made good on his goal of being a champ at four weights.

“Rocky” Rangel played his part in a good fight today though, and he may be able to come again. For Tanaka, his next fight could be a return with Ioka, who has expressed interest in facing Tanaka a second time. Seemingly an easy fight to make, an easy unification fight to get done, Ioka Vs. Tanaka II would be a big deal in Japan. Both Ioka and Tanaka may be closing in on the final few fights of their respective careers, Ioka turning 35 in March and Tanaka having had a number of wars and hard fights.

Would it be repeat or revenge if these two Japanese stars fought again? For now, Tanaka can celebrate his big win from today.