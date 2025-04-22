Kingry and ‘Rolly’ Fight for WBA ‘Regular’ Title in Unexpected Move

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero will have the WBA ‘regular’ welterweight at stake for their 12-round headliner on May 2nd on DAZN PPV in New York City. Today, the World Boxing Association’s Championship Committee approved the WBA secondary welterweight title to be on the line between Garcia and Rolly, scheduled for May 2nd at Times Square.

Kingry’s Title Opportunity

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) will have a chance to capture his first world title of his career next month. That would be a big deal for him, as he came up empty in his previous attempt to win a belt. He came in overweight for his fight against former WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney last April.

People on social media are criticizing the WBA’s move to vote to have their ‘regular’ welterweight title to be up for grabs for the Garcia-Romero fight, because neither of them has done anything to deserve to fight for a belt. However, Rolly is ranked #2 and Ryan #3 in the WBA’s rankings at 147. That puts them both in a position to battle for the secondary WBA belt.

If Kingry can win the WBA title, he’ll have an important trinket for his rematch with Haney in October if he wins his co-feature fight against Jose Ramirez on the May 2nd card in New York City.

The WBA Committee also elevated Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, the current welterweight belt-holder, to ‘Super Champion.’ Ennis must defend against his mandatory Shakhram Giyasov within 120 days from when he won the WBA belt from Eimantas Stanionis on April 12th.

Potential Ennis Showdown

They further determined that the winner of the Ennis vs. Giyasov fight must face the Ryan vs. Rolly winner. It’s unclear how eager Golden Boy Promotions and Ryan will be to take on Boots Ennis in 2026. That would be a tough fight for Garcia to take in just his second or third fight at welterweight. Ennis is huge for the 147-lb division, and is arguably a junior middleweight in size. Ryan would be giving away a lot of size to Boots if that fight happens.