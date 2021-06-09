Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter being dicussed for fall

The long-awaited rematch between Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) and Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) is in the works for the fall. Five years ago, Thurman edged Porter by a razor-close 12 round unanimous decision in an exciting fight in 2016.

It was an exciting fight with a back and forth tempo between the two warriors. Thurman looked exceptional in the first six rounds of the contest, but Porter could make it close with the pressure. Porter was chasing Thurman around the ring quickly, which was the only way he could get to him.

Thurman took advantage of Porter’s relentless attacking style of fighting by tagging him with shots as he charged forward.

Surprisingly, Thurman has fought only three times since that fight with Porter due to injuries, the pandemic, and enjoying the money he’s made from those fights.

Thurman will need to raise his game to beat Porter right now because Shawn is fighting at a higher level now.

One reason for that could be that Porter is taking care of himself better between fights.

This is not the fight that the 32-year-old Thurman has been asking for. He’s been campaigning hard for a rematch with Manny Pacquiao or a title shot against IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Pacquiao beat Thurman in his last fight in July 2019, and he doesn’t see any value in giving ‘One Time’ a rematch.

What may or may not have contributed to Pacquiao’s lack of interest is the trash-talking that Thurman did to build up to their fight.

Thurman went a little too far in mocking the way Pacquiao talks and saying that he has little T-Rex arms. Pacquiao might not have wanted to deal with another round of mean comments from Thurman.

“Sources: A rematch between former welterweight champions Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter is being discussed for the fall. Their 2016 meeting was an excellent fight, one of the best of the year. Thurman retained his 147-pound title with a close decision victory. Both with PBC,” said @MikeCoppinger.

Thurman’s already coming off a loss to Manny Pacquiao. If he loses this fight to Porter, his career is going to be in horrible shape. With the infrequency of Thurman’s fight, he might not have anything left in his career soon and will be forced to retire.

The 32-year-old Thurman has had injury problems dating back to 2017, and he’s been letting himself go physically with his weight getting out of control. You get away with that for a while but eventually catch up to a fighter.