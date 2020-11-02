Kambosos Jr: “I Want The Teofimo Lopez Fight. I Need The Teofimo Lopez Fight”

Australian warrior George Kambosos Jr picked up both the biggest win of his career and a mandatory shot at Teofimo Lopez on Saturday night when he defeated Lee Selby on the big Usyk-Chisora card in London. The fight, a good one to watch, was somehow scored a split decision (also, somehow one of the rounds ran for just two-minutes), yet the right man won. Kambosos, now 19-0(10) is in line for a shot at unified lightweight ruler Teofimo Lopez.

A very confident, big-talking fighter with a great personality, the 27 year old from Sydney says he has full belief he can and will defeat Lopez. Speaking with IFL TV shortly after his win over former champ Selby, the unbeaten contender called for Lopez to fight him “down under, with 50,000 people.”

“I think that I’m too aggressive, I think I can catch him with all the shots – I believe I’ll catch him with all the shots,” Kambosos said when asked how he defeats Lopez. “He comes wild – I feel like I’ll land the sharper shots. I’ve got good speed, punches in bunches. I just know how to win, and I know how to win big, big fights, big pressure. I want the Lopez fight. I need the Lopez fight! Let’s get it on, Teofimo. Let’s give the fans what they want – 50,000, down under, we can do it. I want what you’ve got. I’m coming!”

But will Lopez remain at 135 pounds? This is the question fans have been asking since Lopez’ brilliant win over Vasyl Lomachenko. If not, maybe Kambosos will fight for a vacated IBF title. Time will tell. But will Lopez find the idea of boxing in Australia appealing? Maybe. It would be something new for the “takeover” man. And what a spectacle it really would be, seeing Lopez fight Kambosos in front of such a huge crowd. It would be a massive event. It could even turn out to be the biggest fight in Australian boxing history.

But can Kambosos beat Lopez? Can anyone beat Lopez?