Joshua Vs. Dubois Sells Out Wembley!

It’s a testament to the massive star power Anthony Joshua enjoys that his upcoming September 21 fight with Daniel Dubois has sold out the cavernous Wembley Stadium. Joshua, who will be looking to snatch Dubois’s IBF heavyweight belt in the fight, has grown used to performing in front of 80,000 fight fans or more during his career.

But in the case of Dubois, who is taking the toughest challenge of his pro career here, even though AJ is actually the challenger, it is possible the sheer size and magnitude of the event gets to him. Dubois needs to show real nerves of steel here if he’s not to freeze and be taken out fast.

Dubois is talking a great and fully confident fight, yet how many times have we seen a young fighter overcome by a case of nerves as he enters the ring? And Dubois is still young at age 27. AJ, who is looking to become a three-time heavyweight boss, has a huge edge in experience in this fight.

But if we get a bombs away affair, it might not matter. And Dubois can bang, as we have all seen. Both men are coming off impressive stoppage wins, and the punch of both men should really be sizzling on the night.

There is a good supporting card to go along with the main event, while former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will perform a pre-fight gig that is sure to get the 80,000 or so fans pumped up big time.

Really, the atmosphere should be truly something on September 21. Again, the main event could well be over quite quickly, but it’s likely a nasty highlight reel KO would send the fans home happy, even if the ringside fans have forked out quite a handsome sum to catch the action up close and personal.

Pick a little under a month out:

Joshua steamrolls Dubois and, catching him with his monster right hand ends matters in just a couple of rounds.