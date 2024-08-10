Joshua Embraces Hostility Ahead of Dubois Fight

Anthony Joshua says he welcomes IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois to be hostile, showing aggression towards him, and heading into their fight next month, 42 days from now, on September 21st at Wembley Stadium in London.

Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) has got to be fully motivated for this fight because he has so much to lose if he gets beaten by the much younger 26-year-old Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs).

All the back slappers blowing smoke up Joshua’s tailpipe, saying how great he is because of his recent four-fight resurgence, mean nothing.

Joshua, 34, would be a fool to buy into the praise from his followers because he’s got to know that he’s not fought anyone yet to show that he’s come back from his two defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

Dubois Rebuilt and Dangerous

He’s still the same fighter and will be just as vulnerable as he always has been when he fights the young gun, Dubois. If anyone that has been rebuilt, it’s Dubois. He’s a completely different fighter who lost to Joe Joyce four years ago. He’s matured after running the gauntlet through three fighters:

– Filip Hrgovic

– Jarrell Miller

– Oleksandr Usyk

– Kevin Lerena

“He’s going to bring a lot of aggression and hunger and I rate his ability,” said Anthony Joshua to Frank Warren’s Queensberry YouTube channel, talking about IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois. “I walk in my power in a sense that I have to believe in myself.

Joshua had better rate Dubois’ ability because he will have his ears pinned back, attacking him like a shark looking to devour him for a meal on September 21st. If Joshua’s chin and historically poor stamina haven’t improved, he won’t last long against Dubois and will be smashed.

“I have to walk as a King. I have to walk that way because everyone should in this life,” said Joshua. “One life, you should always be confident. In terms of where he puts me. I’m not worried about it,” said Joshua about Dubois, saying that he views him as a King that he must slay on September 14th.

I don’t think Joshua sees himself as a king in a true sense. He’s aware of the low-level opposition that his promoter, Eddie Hearn, fixed up with to bring him back from the brink of career implosion after his two losses to Usyk.

“I’m walking in my power and my strength. We’ll see how far that takes me on the night. We’re going to fight. So, I expect that,” said Joshua about animosity coming from Dubois. “I want that, and I respect that. I’m a straight warrior mindset the whole time. I’m not here to be friends with anyone.”