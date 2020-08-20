Katie Taylor vs. Persoon 2 Final Presser Quotes

Katie Taylor – Bray, Ireland – 15-0, 6 KOs – defending her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Titles against Delfine Persoon:

“I’m very very excited. I’ve said it before, this is why I’m in the sport of boxing, to be involved in fights like this. This is a legacy building fight for me and Delfine. We’re both in this sport to prove that we are the best. You have two fighters here that absolutely believe that they are going to win. We both think we’re going to win. That’s what makes this such a fantastic fight. I want to be involved in the biggest fights and that’s why I wanted this rematch. I want to prove that I am the best. There will be criticism whether I win or lose. This is why I’m in boxing – to be the best. I want to be known as the pound for pound No 1. No crowd, all the belts on the line? This is the purest form of boxing you will ever see. I’m prepared for whatever comes my way on Saturday. May the best boxer win.

Delfine Persoon – Roeselare, Belgium – 44-2, 18 KOs – challenging Katie Taylor for the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Titles:

“It’s up to me to prove that I also deserve the Titles. In New York, for us, it was not the correct decision. Everybody thinks [I won the first fight with Taylor]. It’s good there is a rematch. We will see who is the best fighter. We didn’t think [Taylor would grant a rematch]. We were very surprised Katie is taking this risk. For her, it is a big risk. If she loses, it isn’t good for her career.

“A war? This is boxing. Punch, punch back. It is not a war. Grabbing and holding is not boxing. Boxing offensively, jabbing and working, is the way to box. I respect her style. I must prove my style, like I did in New York, but even better. But I like to box in front. Boxing with my heart can be a problem, sometimes I forget to use my [brain]. I must not give her time to hold me. Don’t give her the time.

“I could see I am bigger than her. I have to start the fight faster than last time, with a higher tempo. But I can’t change the whole thing. My way of boxing is with pressure. I can box also on the back foot but, a lot of the time, my opponents don’t pressure me. But I can do it. I spar with guys in Belgium who are stronger than me. They give me problems and I find solutions. Against a girl, I always feel stronger because I train with men.

BBC RADIO 5 LIVE TO BROADCAST WHYTE-POVETKIN & TAYLOR VS. PERSOON 2

The long awaited Heavyweight showdown between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live this Saturday from 9pm.

The biggest fight since restrictions have been eased, Saturday night will see Alexander Povetkin take on Brixton’s Dillian Whyte for the WBC Interim Heavyweight Title and vacant WBC Diamond Title.

The huge clash, which has been rescheduled twice, will take place at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp.

Prior to Whyte vs Povetkin, BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live coverage of an exciting undercard, including the rematch between Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon. Taylor will be hoping to silence her critics following her controversial points win over Persoon in June 2019.

Broadcasting live from Fight Camp, commentary will come from Mike Costello and Steve Bunce, with more names to be announced.

5 Live Boxing Commentator and BBC Sport Boxing Correspondent, Mike Costello said: “On the most significant night since the resumption of boxing, Dillian Whyte plays jeopardy with his career and Katie Taylor has a chance to remove what some consider to be a blemish on her record.

“If Whyte loses here, his hard-earned place in the Heavyweight mix disappears and that prospect might just motivate him to produce a career-best performance. Taylor and Persoon featured last year in the best women’s fight I’ve seen from ringside and Taylor wants to prove her superiority in a way that leaves no room for doubt this time.”