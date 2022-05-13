Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II – weights for Saturday on Showtime

IBF/WBA/WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) looked in excellent shape on Friday, weighing in at a lean 152 3/4 lbs for his undisputed junior middleweight championship bout against WBO champion Brian Castano on Showtime Championship Boxing.

(Photo credit: Stephanie Trapp/Showtime)

For his part, Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) weighed in at 153 3/4 lbs and looked ready for battle.

Charlo and Castano will be meeting for a rematch at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The two fighters fought to a 12-round draw last July in San Antonio, Texas.

This time, Charlo is vowing to take the judges out of play by knocking out Castano. We’ll see if Charlo can accomplish that task because last time, he foiled his chances of knocking out Castano by failing to throw enough punches.

Castano is likely to use his high punch output to win rounds like last time, daring Jermell to try and keep up with him. Jermell used to be an excellent boxer earlier in his career, but he’s fallen in love with his power since his knockout win over Erickson Lubin in 2017.

Jermell loads up on everything he throws and is similar to Canelo Alvarez in that respect. Like Canelo, Jermell throws very few punches because he needs to save all his energy to get the most out of his shots.

“It’s going to get dangerous. Get the smelling salts ready,” said Jermell after weighing in.

“It’s something big, and I get to achieve it alone. I do have a twin brother, and I’ve been with him a long time. But I get to do this with just me. It’s about making history. Life is about that.

“It’s about what I can achieve and show for my family, and come back and look at this later down the line and say, ‘I did it.’ This is a moment that I really wanted and needed.

“I’m predicting that he doesn’t go past ten,” said Jermall Charlo predicting that Castano will be knocked out by Jermell. “We realize a lot of things about him that we didn’t the first time.

“The first time, we were just coming in to fight him. We’re the kings of the division, so we do this. I feel like this time around; my brother is a lot sharper, a lot smarter.

“I seen the focus in him, and I’ve been around him all my life, and I’ve ever seen him want it so bad, and he wants it. This is what we do; this is what we live for. Undisputed junior middleweight championship of the world. We’re bringing these belts back to Texas,” said Jermall.

IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator

Jaron Ennis – 146 ¼ lbs.

Custio Clayton – 146 ½ lbs.

Super Bantamweight Bout