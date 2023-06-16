Jermall Charlo & Demetrius Andrade agree to fight in October

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, the unbeaten Demetrius Andrade, spoke on social media, agreeing to fight in October.

Demetrius isn’t playing around. He really wants the fight, and he says he’s going to speak to his management to get the negotiations started right away.

Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) says the two can meet at 168, which should be easy for Charlo, who revealed that he’s weighing 180 now.

Charlo hasn’t fought since his win over Juan Macias Montiel in 2021, and he needs to resume his career because he’s missed out on a lot of great fights.

The inactive Jermall is one of the two fighters mentioned as a potential option for Canelo Alvarez’s next fight in September.

However, it’s believed that Canelo will go in the direction of a fight with WBC cruiserweight champion Badou Jack because it’ll be a bigger payday and allow him to capture a fifth-division world title.

Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) hasn’t fought since 2021, and he says he’s ready to start training for his comeback.

Jermall Charlo: “When do you want to fight?”

Demetrius Andrade: “Does October sound good?

Jermall: “I’m down with it.”

Andrade: “There’s no one else to fight. If there is, it’s got to be [Caleb] Plant. It’s got to be David Benavidez. We got to get it while it’s hot. You looking like you’re getting older. You’re getting older over there. You’re not getting younger.”

Jermall: “You’re getting old.”

Andrade: “You’re looking like you’re getting older.”

Jermall: “I’m maturing.”

Andrade: “Let me see your hairdo. You look like you’re getting older. I’m just saying take some ice baths and s**t.”

Jermall: “Sorry. How much do you want to bet that I take it out on you?”

Andrade: “I’m here.You can try the very best you can. I encourage you.”

Jermall: “They call me the ‘Future of Boxing’ for a reason.”

Andrade: “I don’t know. You’ve been inactive for a while.”

Jermall: “That don’t matter. I’ve been waiting on your b**ch a**. Get the money, dog.”

Andrade: “Let’s do it. We’re going to touch bases and finish it.”

Jermall: “Tell your manager to call me. You can fight whenever.”

Andrade: “I’m here. I’m in the same boat you’re at. No promoter, no manager, nothing.”

Jermall: “I’m down. I don’t got no promoter. You already ran from my brother, so I’m going to chase your a** down.”

Andrade: “Stop that. Stop trying to run with that story. How did I run from your brother?”

Jermall: “In training camp in fighting, and you ran from him.”

Andrade: “Okay, I did not run from him.”

Jermall: “Let me have it.”

Andrade: “Please, bring it on. Stop with that narrative.”

Jermall: “I got you.”

Andrade: “Get in shape. We’re going to figure this out.”

Jermall: “I’m in shape.”

Andrade: “You’re not in shape.”

Jermall: “How much do you want to bet?”

Andrade: “Ocho Cinco beat you up. These guys have been beating you up in the ring. What are you talking about? You been letting these musicians and football players come over here and beat you up. You been getting beaten up by these artists.

“You going to listen to me. We’re going to put this s**t together. We’re going to put this s**t together. I don’t know what you talking about.”

Jermall: “This is Tommy Hearns vs. Sugar Ray Leonard.”