Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis workout quotes for Karen Chukhadzhian fight on January 7th on Showtime PPV

Undefeated welterweight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his co-feature bout against Karen Chukhadzhian on January 7th on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Boots vs. Ennis is part of the Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia card, which begins at 9:00 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.

Boots Ennis and Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) will fight for the interim IBF 147-lb title. The belt should help the winner get a title shot faster. Still, it won’t unless the International Boxing Federation forces champion Errol Spence Jr to defend his strap next year.

Ennis admits that he hasn’t watched any of #4 IBF Chukhadzhian’s past fights, which isn’t surprising. He’s not rated highly, and it’s unclear why the International Boxing Federation has given Chukhadzhian such a high ranking in their organization.

Chukhadzhian’s best wins:

Ryan Martin

Roberto Arriaza

Blake Minto

None of those victories by Chukhadzhian are good enough for him to be given the #4 ranking with the IBF, and it’s just strange that the sanctioning body has chosen to push him to that spot after his victories over fluff opposition.

“I feel like Errol Spence Jr. would fight me,” said Jaron Ennis. “I’m going there intending to win the interim title, then fighting Errol next. I think we can make it happen.

The 25-year-old Boots Ennis believes that Spence will give him a title shot in 2023, but we’ll see whether he does.

Spence has been chasing a fight against Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford lately, and he hasn’t mentioned wanting to face Boots. He probably won’t fight Ennis unless Spence is dragged into the ring.

Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) is pegged for stardom in the welterweight division, but he’s being slowed up by the champions Spence Jr and Crawford choosing not to face him.

In boxing, many fighters tend to swerve up-and-coming talent to keep their position as long as possible at the top. Canelo Alvarez is an excellent example of how he’s maneuvered around David Benavidez for years.

Although Boots is already the IBF mandatory, he will likely not get the opportunity to challenge Spence for his title before he vacates it and moves up to 154.

“I’ll move up to 154 pounds at some point for sure,” said Ennis. “I’m strong and can move up and down if I have to. I’ll fight anyone at 154 or 147.

“It’s safe to say we’re looking to have a short night on January 7. I haven’t watched any footage of my opponent, but my team has been watching him. We have a game plan for what he does well,” said Ennis.