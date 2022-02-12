Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder live updates & results from London

John Ryder faces former IBF/WBA middleweight champion Danny ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs tonight in a WBA 168lb title eliminator on DAZN at the Alexandra Palace, London, England.

The fight is taking place in Ryder’s backyard, and he’s expected to have thousands of his fans ringside to motivate him to get the W tonight against the 35-year-old former 160-lb champion Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs).

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates of the results of tonight’s Jacobs-Ryder card below.

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (10-0, 8 KOs) overpowered the overmatched middleweight Javier Francisco Maciel (33-16, 23 KOs), stopping him in the sixth round in a three-knockdown performance. Maciel, 37, was down once in the first and twice more in the sixth before the contest was halted. Williams hurt Maciel with a right to the body followed by a left to the head to put him down for the first knockdown in the sixth. Moments later, the southpaw Williams dropped Maciej a second time. The loss for Maciej was his tenth straight.

Ryder will have crowd on his side

“He was there. I was expecting him to be a bit more vocal, and I suppose that he’s no dog at this stage. He’s seen it all before,” said John Ryder to Fighthype on his staredown with Jacobs.

“He’s been in head to head a lot bigger than this. Likewise, so have I. We know what’s on the line for both and it’s all going to be left in the ring,” said Ryder.

“2020-2021 were a s*** year for everyone, and we had to sit there and be ready at the end of 2021. We needed to figure something out and kick on my career.

“There were a few names listed, and Eddie came back with this [Jacobs], and it was like a dream come true. Once he said he could do it in London, it was even better.

“Massively, yeah,” said Ryder when asked if this fight is the equivalent of a world title match for him. “To get a big name like Danny Jacobs to the UK is a huge feat. Not just in London, it’s taking part at the Alexandra Palace, the heart of North London.

“I’m from Islington, and I got family [in the area]. It’s a real center point for people to come to meet, convene and have a good night of boxing.

“It’s nothing he hasn’t seen before,” said Ryder about Jacobs traveling to fight him in his backyard in London. “He’s fought Canelo Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena [in Las Vegas, Nevada] in front of 20,000 screaming Mexicans.

“I’m pretty sure a few thousand [British boxing fans] aren’t going to be too bad for his blood. As I said, he’s [Jacobs] seen it all before. He’s a little too long in the tooth to be worried about a crowd.

“Likewise, they can’t get in there and help him, so it’s all down to us. I feel it’s like football with the 12th man, but listen, I’ve left no stone unturned in the camp. I’ve listened to my coaches, Tony Sims and Dan Lawrence.

Danny Jacobs vs. John Ryder uncard

Johnny Fisher (vs Gabriel Enguema

Felix Cash vs, Magomed Madiev

Ellie Scotney vs. Jorgelina Guanini

Austin Williams vs. Javier Maciel

Hopey Price vs. Ricardo Roman

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem

Shiloh Defreitas vs. Alexey Tukhtarov

“There was a great gym buzz. As I say, he’s long in the tooth in this game, and he knows how to fiddle through and work his way around,” said Ryder about Jacobs.

Ryder sees flaws in Jacobs’ game

“Judging by his last couple of performances, he’s not a massive work rate or high punch output. I just got to negate that a bit and get my own work rate off.

“He’s sensible, he’s clever, he uses the ring well, he rests when he wants to rest, and he likes to play to his pattern,” said Ryder on his Jacobs likes to perform.

“Yeah, I think he wants to rectify that,” said Ryder when asked if Jacobs will be trying to make up for his poor performance in his last fight against Gabe Rosado in November 2020.

“I fought behind closed doors in Miami and I had a bad performance myself. It’s about putting it right. We’ve got a big crowd there and there should be no excuses.

“I just feel like I’m 30 fights in with 5 losses. What rebuilding processes do I have left in me now? I’m 33 years of age, and I’ve got a partner and two children. How long can I keep putting them through this?

“Boxing is a very selfish sport, and at some point, I’m going to have to start putting their wishes first. But as long as I’m winning and doing well in this sport, it’ll continue, but then you got to start looking for what else is for you.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow but everything for a reason, I believe,” said Ryder about his controversial loss to former WBA 168-lb champion Callum Smith in 2019.

“If I’d have won that night, who knows where I’d be right now. Would I still be boxing? Everything is for a reason, God’s plan has brought me to this fighting in front of my hometown. I’ve not been lucky enough to fight in London since 2018.

“I fought in the Copper Box last, and I’ve been on the road since then in Vegas, Liverpool, Miami, and Australia. It’s nice to be back in London in my hometown and what better opponent,” said Ryder.