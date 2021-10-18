Is Anthony Joshua Shopping Around For A New Trainer?

Former two-time heavyweight boss Anthony Joshua was spotted visiting a couple of prominent gyms over the weekend, as AJ spent some time in America. This, such is the world we live in, has led to speculation that Joshua is in the hunt for a new trainer, that he is perhaps looking to let go long-time coach Rob McCracken. It is nothing but speculation at this point in time, yet a good many people did say, right after Joshua’s September 25 loss to Oleksandr Usyk, how he needs a new trainer.

McCracken is a fine trainer yet maybe he has taken AJ as far as he can? Joshua was spotted paying a visit to Virgil Hunter’s gym, and he was also seen visiting Eddy Reynoso’s boxing gym. Could it be that either of these two fine trainers is as interested in training AJ as he is interested in them training him? Both Hunter and Reynoso are trainers of champions, and both men have had enormous success. In light of how he was outboxed by Usyk, Joshua needs to add plenty to his game if he’s to get revenge in the return fight.

Eddie Hearn has not ruled out a trainer change, nor has Hearn in any way confirmed it will happen; with the promoter merely stating how Joshua will do “whatever it takes” to get the revenge win, if that means “switching things up a little.”

Of course, it’s nothing new for a fighter to want to change things, to shake things up, after taking a heavy defeat, and maybe Joshua feels he needs the brains of a Hunter or a Reynoso to get him back on top and keep him there. Or perhaps Joshua was merely paying his respects to the gyms he visited, and to the fighters who train and work there? And remember, there were calls for Joshua to ditch McCracken after the June 2019 stoppage loss to Andy Ruiz, with AJ electing to stay with McCracken.

One thing is definite, however: Joshua needs to fight a completely different fight in the rematch if he’s to defeat Usyk.