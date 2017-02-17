Boxing News 24/7


If Roy Jones Jr. had retired on top in 2003, where would he be ranked all-time?

- Leave a Comment

47-1 as a pro, world titles won at middleweight, super-middleweight, light-heavyweight and heavyweight and big names such as James Toney, Bernard Hopkins, Virgil Hill, Vinny Pazienza and Mike McCallum not only beaten but dominated. This is what the once great Roy Jones Junior could have walked away with in the spring of 2003.


Shortly after making history with his brilliant display of boxing genius in beating John Ruiz to claim a portion of the world heavyweight title, Jones had done it all. The untouchable talents of Jones had allowed him to defeat every man he faced – the loss, a contentious DQ defeat to Montell Griffin, was swiftly and brutally avenged – and his title collection was formidable. Jones though, decided to drop back down to light-heavyweight after the Ruiz triumph, in an effort to maintain his prior dominance at the weight. We all know what happened as a result.

Jones, never the same after bulking up in weight and then trying to fight again as a 175-pounder, suffered some brutal KO defeats and saw his reputation suffer. But what if Jones, who was then aged 34 and had absolutely nothing left to prove, had called it a career immediately after the Ruiz fight of March, 2003? It’s no stretch to say that the 47-1 Jones, a fighter who had never truly been beaten, would be ranked today in the top-20 greatest fighters in boxing history, maybe even the top-10.

READ  Bobby Gunn to Roy Jones, Jr "He will know that he was in a fight and he will remember me for the rest of his life"

Jones is a classic example of a fighter not knowing when to retire. As Don Dunphy once said, “it’s not how you come in, it’s how you go out.” Unfortunately, as we all know, Jones seems hell-bent on going out a loser, perhaps on his back. The 48 year-old faces bare-knuckle king Bobby Gunn tonight, and another KO defeat, Jones’ sixth, is a distinct possibility.

Jones says he will “shock the world” by beating Gunn, but in truth the world has moved on. Jones was both a boxing and punching master from his 1989 pro debut to the Ruiz bout, and he was also a huge attraction. Today Jones continues to remind us all how he should have retired 14 years ago and been placed amongst the best of all time. Once upon a time, Jones really was right up there with the immortals.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / If Roy Jones Jr. had retired on top in 2003, where would he be ranked all-time?

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Kell Brook-Errol Spence a done deal, will take place in UK
Danny Jacobs says GGG looking past him to June fight with Billy Joe Saunders, “no way a good thing”
Jermall Charlo moving up to 160, vacates IBF 154lb title
Tony Bellew: I’ll give Sideshow Bob (David Haye) a return once I’ve knocked him out!
Manuel Charr-Odlanier Solis fight set for March, will contest interim WBA heavyweight strap
Broner vs. Granados: Where Art Thou Adrien?
Commey, Lawson and Micah return on ‘Freedom Fight Night’ in Accra March 11
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder want to unify world heavyweight titles – which champ is best equipped to do it?

Anthony Joshua wants to unify the world heavyweight titles to prove that he is the number-one of the division. Deontay...

Close