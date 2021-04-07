How Much Would You Wager On Canelo Scoring A KO Over Saunders? Eubank Putting Down 10K

WhatsApp 29 Shares

Some people see the May 8th fight superstar Canelo Alvarez will have with unbeaten British southpaw and defending WBO super-middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders as potentially his trickiest since his duels with the one and only Floyd Mayweather and the gifted Erislandy Lara. Others still see nothing but yet another win for the Mexican. Chris Eubank Jr, who says he wants to fight Canelo himself, adding how he “knows the way” to beat Canelo, is one of those who feels Canelo will have way too much for Saunders.

In fact, as he revealed when talking with Talk Sport, Eubank Jr is going to put down 10K, his bet predicting a Canelo KO win on May 8. Eubank Jr, who was beaten by Saunders (seemingly many years ago now), is adamant Billy Joe is not capable of beating Canelo. Or of taking Alvarez the distance.

“Different levels. I don’t really feel like Saunders has improved since he last fought me,” Eubank Jr said. “I think he is the same guy. I am levels and levels above what I was when I first got into the ring with Saunders. I feel he is the same guy; that guy can’t beat Canelo. I don’t think Saunders has what it takes. I have what it takes. I know how to beat Canelo.”

So, does Canelo take Saunder’s belt as well as his unbeaten record on May 8, and does he do so by way of a KO win?

I myself wouldn’t bet on it. But Eubank Jr says he will.

“Saunders is going to get hurt,” Eubank Jr said. “I’m putting a £10,000 bet on Canelo to knock Saunders out. That’s what I think is going to happen.”

Eubank Jr has his own next fight set for May 1, when he will face Marcus Morrison on the Chisora-Parker card. Will Eubank Jr one day get his shot at Canelo?

Some bets can have a way of turning sour on you, can’t they.