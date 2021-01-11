How Much Cash Could A Holyfield-Tyson III Pull In? Evander Says $200 Million

Evander Holyfield, aged 58, and Mike Tyson, aged 54, may box again. Holyfield spoke with Sun Sport over the weekend.

The all-time great said his people are currently talking with Tyson’s people, with the possibility of an exhibition between the two taking place this year sometime. There was, as fans know, huge interest in Tyson’s November exhibition with Roy Jones; interest to the tune of around 1.6 million pay-per-view buys.

Now, Holyfield is saying how he feels a third bout between him and Tyson could generate enormous revenue – to the tune of $200 million. People might be strongly tempted to laugh at such a number from “The Real Deal,” but it cannot be stressed enough how much money that Tyson-Jones eight-rounder pulled in.

Are fans ready for another slice of exhibition entertainment provided by two living legends?

If they are, and if Tyson and Holyfield do indeed share a ring again, then maybe Holyfield’s projected figure will turn out to not be that far off the mark.

“What I can tell you is that my team is talking to Mike’s management, so I’m waiting for a decision,” Holyfield said. “They are communicating right now.

The thing is, I’m still training for this; I know it will be someday this deal will happen, and I’m ready for him.

Where an opportunity is available, I like to make the best out of what I have. I believe if I fought Mike, the fight would generate $200 million.”

So, Holyfield Vs. Tyson III, some 24 years on from the infamous “Bite Fight.” Would YOU tune in? More importantly, would you pay to tune in?

Like it or not, we are living in an age where boxing exhibition bouts between aging but still revered former champions can be a big deal at the Box-Office. Bigger than fights between young, unbeaten, of the moment fighters.

As Tyson Vs. Jones proved: nostalgia really is king. Maybe Holyfield’s right, and maybe that third bout will prove enormous. Let’s face it; if it happens, a whole lot of people will simply be unable to resist watching it!



