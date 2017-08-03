Talks begin for Horn-Pacquiao rematch, Arum says the return “most probably in Australia again”

While the sport of boxing has lost one big rematch with the retirement of former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko, it seems there is a good chance we will see a Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn rematch even if we will not now see an Anthony Joshua-Klitschko II.

According to Top Rank boss and Pac Man promoter Bob Arum, who spoke with The Manila Times, talks have begun for the rematch, and Arum says it’s likely the sequel to one of this year’s biggest boxing upsets will take place in the same place: Australia.

“We’re trying to figure out when will be the recess (in the Senate, this recess allowing Manny the time to train and then to fight), so we can schedule the fight,” Arum said. “We have to first find out what dates are available, then we will decide where we are going to hold the rematch but most probably in Australia again.”





Shortly after the controversial points decision that went against him on July 2 in Brisbane, Pacquiao stated how he would want the rematch to be held some place else, but now it looks as though Horn – who became a genuine superstar in his homeland with the win, as well as a major player in today’s talent-rich welterweight division – will again enjoy home country advantage.

Can Pac Man, aged 38 (he will turn 39 in December) get his revenge, or will the unbeaten and much younger Horn prove that lightning can and will strike twice? According to the piece via The Manila Times, we could get our answer before the end of the year.

Needless to say, if Pacquiao, 59-7-2(38) lost to Horn a second time, his boxing career would come to an end. Already though, Pacquiao is listed as a reasonably sizeable favourite to turn the tables and defeat Horn, 17-0-1(11) in a return bout and regain his WBO title.

Of added interest, Pac Man has confirmed that he has no beef with Arum, despite what has been suggested in certain articles:





“I don’t have any problem with Arum,” Manny said. “It was the referee and the judges who had problems during the fight. I don’t want to talk about it any more.”

It’s now up to the former multi-weight ruler to erase one of the most disappointing and frustrating chapters from his great career.