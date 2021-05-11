Hearn Says Fury vs Joshua Will Happen In Saudi Arabia, August 7th or 14th

Eddie Hearn has said the long-awaited heavyweight unification showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will take place in Saudi Arabia on either August 7th or August 14th. Speaking today with Sky Sports, Hearn said “the same people we did the deal with for [the] Andy Ruiz (vs. Joshua II) fight” have done the deal for Fury-Joshua.

“August 7th, August 14th. I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia,” Hearn said today. “It’s the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz, that event was spectacular. As partners, they were fantastic as well. We’re very comfortable. Anthony’s comfortable, he knows these people. They delivered on every one of their promises last time, we’re ready to go.”

Hearn said he is hopeful the fight will be officially announced in the next few days:

“There’s no reason why it shouldn’t happen this week,” Hearn said of the official announcement. “We’re ready to go from our side. We’re not far away from their side and it is inevitable, but at the same time, we’ve got to close the door on it.”

So let’s all hope the door is indeed finally closed as far as the negotiating and the signing of the contract goes. Hearn is optimistic the fight will get done, finally. Until that official announcement comes, however, there will no doubt continue to be a good number of skeptics out there. And with the manner in which this fight has dragged on and on, who could blame these people?

It is of course a real shame that this fight will not be held in a huge stadium in the UK, but money talks and with the enormous amount of money the folks in Saudi Arabia came come up with being astronomical, this is where we are. The Olympics will finish on August 8th, and Hearn feels that, as a result of this, the latter date of August 14th will be best suited to the big fight.