Happy Birthday Ryan Garcia – “KingRy” Turns 26

The age of 26, for a lower-weight fighter, is pretty much the age when they are coming into their prime, their absolute peak. But has Ryan Garcia – who turns 26 today, and we all hope he has a happy birthday – already done all the big things he is destined to do in the sport?

We’ve all been observing some heck of a saga with Garcia, from his crazy behavior to his flunking, the weight for his career biggest fight, with Garcia then testing positive for an illegal substance, to Garcia’s often odd, often controversial outbursts and statements on social media.

Currently banned from boxing, Garcia is nevertheless reportedly in talks to box living legend, Manny Pacquiao, this in an exhibition bout to go down in Japan. Make of this what you will. But Garcia, who is blessed with amazing speed of hand, great athleticism, and genuine crossover appeal, seemed, not too long ago, to be on the verge of real stardom, maybe even greatness.

Can Garcia get his act together? Can he quit the booze (and other things he seems to enjoy when partying)? Can Garcia get back to being a fully focused fighter? Was Garcia ever a truly, 100 percent fully focused fighter? Having switched trainers more than once, having lost the biggest fight of his career thus far, this against Tank Davis, and now having seen his big win over Haney tarnished, demoted to a no contest, Garcia, at age 26, is in need of a major rebuild. It is really crazy how things have developed in Garcia’s career over the past four months or so.

Garcia has had people worried and concerned about his mental health and his all-round well-being since April, with people such as Ryan’s own father pleading with him to get clean and sober. Maybe Garcia can do it, and maybe “KingRy” can return to where he seemed to be in April. The age of 26 is pretty young for a fighter to be making a comeback, especially a comeback from so many things, not just a defeat, and Garcia has it all to prove. Again.

After his brilliant showing against Haney, where Garcia scored three knockdowns on the way to a wide points win, things looked so bright for the man who currently has a 24-1-0-1 no-contest (20 KO) record. And now, having been plunged into some serious darkness, Garcia has to climb back and live up to his enormous potential. Garcia has skill, he has talent, he has an exciting fighting style, and he has way too much to squander.

Is it too late already for Garcia, or can he get himself together and prove that he IS the special fighter many people once felt he was? What 2025 and beyond holds in store for Ryan Garcia, we can only guess at this point. As of right now, Garcia remains a star. It’s up to Garcia and Garcia alone when it comes to whether or not he will always be remembered as a fallen star.