Greed’s Grip: The Perceived Shift in Stevenson’s Career Trajectory

Shakur Stevenson says he’s still “itching” for a fight against Gervonta Davis, and believes it’s still “One of the best fights” in boxing. He admits that he’s starting to think that Tank will never fight him at this point. It may not, especially if Teofimo Lopez beats him.

“Yeah, we should get the Shakur vs. the ‘Buddy’ [Tank Davis] fight. I think that’s a hell of a fight in the sport of boxing,” said Shakur Stevenson to The Arena when asked if he’ll ever fight Gervonta Davis, whom he refers to as ‘Buddy.’ “Truthfully, we’ve been special fighters our whole life.”

Chasing Green, Not Glory

It would be a good idea for Shakur to start focusing on fighting the top contenders in the WBC’s rankings rather than chasing paydays for the biggest money he can get. The perception some fans are starting to get is that Stevenson has become driven by greed for dough after getting paid millions by Turki Alalshikh for his last two bouts against William Zepeda and Josh Padley.

Abandoning His Division for Dollars

What happened to the old Shakur who fought for the love of the sport and wanted to beat the top contenders? He’s frozen out the top contenders in the WBC’s top 15 at 135, waiting for their shot at his WBC lightweight title.

The WBC should strip Shakur the moment he enters the ring for his fight against WBO 140-lb champion Teofimo Lopez for abandoning his WBC 135-lb belt, chasing green outside of the division.

“I think it’s one of the best fights in the sport of boxing. Right now, I’m questioning if it’s going to happen. I’m itching just because of the fact that there’s been too much built up through the years. You’ve told me what you’re going to do to me. You’ve threatened me. Come see me, I’m not running from you,” said Shakur about a fight between him and Tank Davis.

If Shakur loses his fight against Teofimo Lopez in early 2026, a clash with Gervonta won’t be worth much of anything. Fans won’t want to see that fight after Teofimo deals Stevenson a bad loss, especially if the contest involves a lot of running.