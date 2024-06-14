Gervonta Davis vs. Vasyl Lomachenko: Bout in the Works

Lightweight contenders Gervonta Davis and Vasily Lomachenko have a fight in talks for November says Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. If the fight gets made, the IBF and WBA 135-lb titles would be at stake.

Lomachenko has wanted this fight for years since moving up to the lightweight division in 2018, but Tank’s management wasn’t interested in pulling the trigger on it. Things are different now. Tank is free to take risky fights, and Saturday’s fight against Frank Martin is just the beginning.

Arum Optimistic

“I’m optimistic that the negotiations will go well. You can never guarantee that, but PBC are professionals, and my guys are professionals, and they’ll work it out,” said Arum to Boxing News about the Tank Davis vs. Vasily Lomachenko talks.

With the pressure that’s on Tank to start fighting good opposition, this fight makes sense for him. It’s either this or fight WBC 135-lb champion Shakur Stevenson, and Arum isn’t interested in making that match now due to New Jersey’s recent performance against Edwin De Los Santos.

Lomachenko is coming off an eleventh-round knockout over former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. last May in Perth, Australia. Loma captured the vacant IBF title with that performance and looked impressive, coming off a year layoff and a loss to Devin Haney.

“Hopefully, we’ll put it together for sometime in November.,” said Arum. “Nobody is dragging anybody to the table. Both sides know it’s a big fight, which means they’re looking forward to earning a lot of money, and they’re both competitive guys.”

Davis’ Need for Stronger Opposition

It’s good that Tank Davis finally wants to fight Lomachenko and isn’t being held back by his management because he’s missed out on a lot of important fights during the last 11 years. With Tank’s fights now on PBC Prime Video PPV, he’s got to face better opposition than he did when he was with Showtime because there’s more expected.