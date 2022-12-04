Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia: “He’s Definitely On Something”

Gervonta Davis has sensationally expressed his opinion that upcoming foe (we hope, the two to box tune-up fights first) Ryan Garcia is “definitely on something.” Taking to social media yesterday, “Tank” fired some major shots at Garcia, this by pointing to the physical appearance of Garcia in a photo of “KingRy” as he stands next to Tim Tszyu; this a photo in which Garcia is fully clothed.

“No funny sh!t If I find out he’s cheating, it’s going to be a big problem and it’s going to be more than boxing problems. He never looked that big before. He’s definitely on something. Sh!t DAZN proved that they don’t care about testing,” Davis wrote on twitter.

Garcia shot back with a tweet of his own:

“Spooked…I don’t even take supplements,” Garcia wrote.

Tank’s reference to “DAZN not caring about testing” pertains to the whole Conor Benn thing, when Benn tested positive for an illegal substance ahead of his big fight with Chris Eubank Jr, with there being a chance that the fight would still go ahead anyway. DAZN will likely co-broadcast the Davis-Garcia fight, along with Showtime (if and when it does happen; with a date of April 15, 2023 pencilled in).

“Why didn’t they ban Eddie Hearn for still trying to have fights after he knew a fighter was cheating and still tried to continue with a boxing match,” Davis demanded. “I’m waiting. Y’all quiet on this sh!t.”

Of course, Davis is not the first fighter to accuse a rival of taking “something” before a big fight (Thomas Hearns famously got under Sugar Ray Leonard’s skin for suggesting Leonard had used steroids ahead of their 1989 return fight, for one example), and Davis has of course got no poof, only his suspicions. These accusations, as serious as they are, will likely only serve to make the Garcia-Davis fight even bigger.

Let’s hope both fighters are routinely and stringently tested between now and the fight and that both guys pass all tests with zero issues. Boxing really does need this fight to happen.

