Gervonta Davis Calls Riyadh Photo 'Devil S***,' Accuses Fighters of 'Selling Souls' By Jeepers Isaac - 02/27/2025 - Comments Gervonta Davis remarked today that the picture of the fighters posing with Turki Alalshikh looked like some "Devil s**t," with them having "sold their souls." Tank Davis is spooky-looking, and fans on social media agree with him. Teofimo Lopez looking like a Honduran vampire in the photo doesn't help. Fans on X say the fighters on the picture look like they're giving off cult vibes of brain-washed disciples. The darkness of the room and the bow ties that the fighters are all wearing add to the perfect cult-like atmosphere. What's missing are the black pajama bottoms and Nike shoes of the Heavens Gate cult. The only thing that's missing is the large container of Kool-aid. Davis said that with all the controversial decisions that have been happening on Turki's cards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he doesn't want to go fight over there and get messed around too. Although Tank didn't mention any specific controversial fights, many fans felt that the Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz and Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fights stood out as being questionable. "They've been saying they're getting messed up over there," said Gervonta Davis to the media today about how some of the fights in Riyadh are ending in controversy and he doesn't trust fighting over there. "Everything is different. "It's not just one fight. It's numerous fights, and you see the guy who looked at the scorecards. That was scary. The way he was talking, 'Yeah, that's my man. We want to get Tank over here and fight.' Man, I already know what y'all going to do. "Every time I say something, it's like I'm hating because I'm going against the grain. Yeah, people selling themselves. That picture with everybody was in the room [posing with Turki Alalshikh]. That looked like some devil s***, didn't it? Facts, though. Devil s***, like they sold their souls," said Tank about the picture that a lot of the top fighters posed for with Turki. Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter