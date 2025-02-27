Gervonta Davis Calls Riyadh Photo ‘Devil S***,’ Accuses Fighters of ‘Selling Souls’

Gervonta Davis remarked today that the picture of the fighters posing with Turki Alalshikh looked like some “Devil s**t,” with them having “sold their souls.” Tank Davis is spooky-looking, and fans on social media agree with him.

Teofimo Lopez looking like a Honduran vampire in the photo doesn’t help. Fans on X say the fighters on the picture look like they’re giving off cult vibes of brain-washed disciples. The darkness of the room and the bow ties that the fighters are all wearing add to the perfect cult-like atmosphere. What’s missing are the black pajama bottoms and Nike shoes of the Heavens Gate cult. The only thing that’s missing is the large container of Kool-aid.

Davis said that with all the controversial decisions that have been happening on Turki’s cards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he doesn’t want to go fight over there and get messed around too.

Although Tank didn’t mention any specific controversial fights, many fans felt that the Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz and Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fights stood out as being questionable.