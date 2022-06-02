George Kambosos: Devin Haney ‘is not ready for a dog fight’

George Kambosos Jr. says Devin Haney isn’t ready for a “dog fight” with him on Sunday, and he’s ready to beat him and take his WBC lightweight title to complete his collection of titles in the 135-lb division.

Unified champion Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) only needs Haney’s WBC strap to become the undisputed lightweight champion, and he can’t wait to accomplish that goal in front of his own fans at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Kambosos has done a lot of talking in the build-up to Sunday’s fight with the unbeaten Haney (27-0, 15 KOs), and it’s going to be interesting to see if he can back up his words inside the ring.

If the 28-year-old Kambosos loses, he’ll be just one of many one-hit wonders, who couldn’t stay on top after a huge upset victory. In Kambosos’ case, he pulled off a miracle upset of four-belt lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez last November in New York.

“When I step inside on Sunday, there’s already nearly 44 if not more thousand tickets already gone. We’ve still got a few more days, so this thing is going to ramp right up, all of them in my corner, and I’ll feel them on Sunday. Devin Haney will feel it as well,” said Kambosos to Fight Hub TV about his fight against Haney on Sunday night on ESPN.

“I’ll do everything better, victory by any means,” Kambosos continued when asked what he’ll do to beat Haney. “I’m ready to go anyway in that fight. He’s not ready for a dog fight.

“If he wants to box, no worries. If he wants to brawl, no worries. Whatever he wants, we’re ready. Victory by any means, I’m ready,” said Kambosos when asked if he’s looking for a knockout of Haney.

“If he wants to do 30 rounds until someone quits, whatever way. I’m bigger, faster, stronger, and sharper, and I’m in my prime right now. I was not in my prime for the [Teofimo] Lopez fight.

“What they saw was not even half of what I’m bringing to the table now. I’m much better, and I’m at home now. I’m back with my people now. I’m an elite boxer.

“There are so many holes [in Haney’s game]. So many holes, I will land my shots and land with bad intentions every shot that I land. Let’s see what the excuses are after this fight after I take out Devin Haney.

“Let’s see on Sunday when I land flush on him, let’s see how much he can take of it, and let’s see how brave he is,” said Kambosos when told that Haney said he won’t be able to touch him in the fight.