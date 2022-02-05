Gennady Golovkin: “I Have Stopped Paying Attention To People Calling Me Out”

Gennady Golovkin was once again called out by Chris Eubank Jr this week – who has also called for a fight with Canelo Alvarez but must first get through tonight’s potentially tough affair with Liam Williams – but Triple-G has responded in a lukewarm fashion; this because Golovkin “pays no attention” to guys calling him out.

Eubank, as fans may recall, had the Golovkin fight there for the taking back in 2016, yet he failed to sign the contract and Kell Brook came in, basically saving the show. Eubank this week said he “would stop Golovkin, even though it’s never been done before,” but GGG is far from impressed -as he explained when speaking with Sky Sports.

“I have stopped paying attention to people calling me out,” Golovkin said to Sky Sports, not mentioning Eubank by name. “It’s the same thing. People claim things, they say that they have certain arrangements. It just looks cheap. It’s not worth my attention at all.”

GGG may still face Ryota Murata next; this fight having been set for December, only to fall through due to Covid. But Golovkin has expressed some interest in fighting in the UK once again.

“I remember coming to the UK. I liked that night, I enjoyed it. It was an entertaining fight,” GGG said. “I would not limit myself to any individual country. It depends on many factors. I’m sure the conditions offered for a fight in the United States or in my home country of Kazakhstan would not be any worse than those offered in the UK. So let’s be realistic.”

Again, Eubank had his chance to fight Golovkin and he blew it (or his father blew it). Why should Golovkin pay any attention to Eubank now? Eubank hasn’t won tonight’s fight yet. If he does get the win this evening and he looks good doing it in Cardiff, and if Eubank is ready to be realistic at the negotiating table, then who knows, maybe he can get the GGG fight after all?

But right now, Triple-G has bigger fish to fry; what with that Murata fight and maybe a third go with Canelo. Talk really is cheap, as Golovkin said.