Galal Yafai: Could He Win A World Title In His Next Fight?

Some fighters, some special fighters, carry with them a look of inevitability, as in it’s inevitable that they will become a world champion. Unbeaten flyweight Galal Yafai is such a fighter. It seems almost impossible that the 30 year old southpaw who won Olympic gold in 2020 will not win at least one version of the world title. Yafai, happy to be moved fast, absolutely needs sterner tests than the one he blasted his way through last night, this in crushing a game but totally outgunned Tommy Frank.

In fact, even though he is still only 5-0(4), Yafai could very well win a world title in his next fight if the opportunity was presented to him. Promoter Eddie Hearn says he would like to match his emerging lower weight star with a former champ in Srisaket Sor Rungvisai or Carlos Cuadras next, and if Yafai were to blast out such a respected name it would be yet another huge statement of intent. Of the inevitable.

Yafai has actually struggled in a pro fight, or at least he was tested, this back in October of last year when he fought to a split decision win over Gohan Rodriguez Garcia. But that performance aside, Yafai has seemingly won as he pleased. And Yafai says he feels very strongly he is, right now, on a level with reigning (and soon to collide in an exciting unification showdown) world champions Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards.

You know what, he may well be. And when the smoke settles from the December unification, with Yafai to feature in the under card, perhaps even stealing the show, the winner could be challenged by a 6-0 Yafai. And such a fight would likely be looked at as a 50-50 affair. That’s how good, how special Yafai really is. Yes, Yafai faced an outgunned foe last night, but he did a job on Frank, the way he and his formidable talents should do a job on a fighter who is a level or two below him.

It seems Yafai’s coronation will be soon in coming.

Would YOU be willing to put any amount of money on Yafai NOT becoming a world champion, either early on late next year?