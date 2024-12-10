Fury vs Usyk Rematch: Is Tyson Psychologically Damaged After First Loss?

Journalist Colin Hart sees Tyson Fury losing again to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in 11 days on December 21st. He doesn’t think Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) has improved since his 12-round split decision defeat to Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) on May 18th.

Colin believes this could be a knockout win for Fury, and I completely agree. Usyk is going to have his ears pinned back and is going to go storming after the slow & lethargic Fury. He’ll be looking to finish what he started in the ninth round, interrupted by the referee who saved Fury from getting knocked out.

Is Fury Psychologically Damaged?

Hart thinks that the 36-year-old Fury has been affected psychologically by his loss and losing his undefeated record. The record may have been important for Fury despite no real quality wins. The only two decent guys he’d beaten during his career were 39-year-old over-the-hill Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder.

If you were following boxing back in 2015, you’d know that Wladimir was 100% shot, just a shell of the fighter he’d once been. As far as Wilder goes, there’s nothing to say. He was just a guy that was put in position to win a world title, and then protected with soft matchmaking during his five-year run as champion before getting wiped out by Fury in their rematch.

Of course, that was after the very controversial first Fury-Wildrer fight in 2018, in which Fury was knocked out in the 12th but given a count while he was unconscious.

“I don’t think he will win the rematch. I don’t think Fury has gotten better since last May. I think psychologically, it will have affected him, losing to Usyk, losing his title and his unbeaten record,” said journalist Colin Hart to Pro Boxing Fans, leaning in the direction of Oleksandr Usyk defeating Tyson Fury again in the rematch in less than two weeks. “I think Usyk has got his number. I honestly believe we’re going to see more of the same, and I’ll go even further. Usyk almost stopped him in the ninth round of their first fight, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he did stop him in the later rounds this time.

“It makes a difference. His father was not a good influence in the corner that night. He was disruptive, and that’s not good for any fighter to have a disruptive corner for any important fight,” said Hart about Fury’s father, John Fury, barking instructions at him during the Usyk fight.

John Fury’s Interference

John Fury talking over trainer Sugarhill Steward and coach Andy Lee in the corner wasn’t the reason why Tyson lost to Usyk. It had nothing to do with his defeat, but it obviously didn’t help. It wouldn’t have mattered if John was nowhere in sight. Fury was going to lose regardless, and it would have been just as bad.

The real question is, did the referee who worked that fight impact the outcome? I would say yes. That would have been a ninth-round knockout win for Usyk if not for the referee, who pushed him aside when attempting to finish a badly hurt Fury. That’s the real story.

“It would be better if his father steps aside, sits at a ringside seat, and doesn’t interfere with the professionals doing their job in the corner,” said Colin.

“I don’t know if Joshua will fight Usyk again if Usyk wins, but I can see him fighting Fury if he were to win or even if he were to lose,” said Hart about Joshua.

It would be pointless for Anthony Joshua to fight Usyk again because he’ll just lose, and that ruin the clash between him and Fury. It’s better that Joshua just sit back and wait on the outcome of the December 21st fight.

If Usyk wins, go ahead and fight Fury anyway. If Fury is victorious, it will create a bigger fight against Joshua. This isn’t about boxing, the sport, but rather about it being entertainment.

Joshua and Fury are both washed and would be food for Daniel Dubois and Martin Bakole. We already saw Joshua get knocked out by Dubois, and it’s understandable why he chose not to take the rematch.