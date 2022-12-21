Frank Martin says Ryan Garcia slows down by 4 or 5

Frank Martin notes that Ryan Garcia tends to begin losing his speed & explosiveness by the fourth & fifth rounds, and he feels that could hurt his chances of defeating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when those two fight in April.

Martin says that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) fails to use his jab the way taller fighters do, and Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) could capitalize on that. Still, Martin isn’t counting out Ryan because the power in his left hook and hand makes him a threat to Gervonta.

Even though Ryan loses some of his speed at the midpoint of his fights, his power still remains just a lethal as in the beginning of his fights. It’s just that his punches can be tracked a little easier.

Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) is coming off a big win over Michel Rivera last Saturday night in Las Vegas. He says he’s got his big three that he wants to fight in this order:

1. Ryan Garcia

2. Devin Haney

3. Gervonta Davis

Frank is saving Tank Davis for last for some reason, but it’s going to look bad on his part if he doesn’t accept the call-out already being made by Shakur Stevenson.

The fact that Martin isn’t commenting on that suggests that he’s not eager to share the ring with Shakur, who many boxing fans see as the future top dog in the division.

While Martin looked good against Rivera, he didn’t display the type of talent that would suggest that he beats Stevenson, Tank, or Haney. For Martin to fight Ryan, he’ll need to go up to 140 because he’s done with the 135-lb division.

“Hopefully, I can get me a title by the end of the year,” Frank Martin said to Fight Hub TV. “Realistically, it’ll probably be towards the end of the year.

“My lineup will be Ryan, Devin, and Tank. I’ll leave Tank for the grand finale, but that’ll be my lineup right there. Just because Tank is a good fighter. He’s explosive. I feel like we’ve got a lot of similarities.

“I feel like that’s one of the fights that will bring the best out of my mental. It would be a good chess match. In the beginning, Ryan starts off fresh & sharp. He’s got a lot off power in that hook that he throws. Ryan dies out. The speed goes away after round four, five, and he kind of slows down.

“So if Tank stays sharp and takes some of that speed from him, I think he’ll be alright. Ryan has got some explosiveness to him. He’s definitely dangerous with the hook and the right hand, but Tank is the more skilled fighter.

“There’s some things Ryan doesn’t use like his jab. Being one of the taller fighters in the division, he doesn’t really use his jab,” said Martin.