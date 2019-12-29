Former WBA Featherweight Champ Nicholas Walters Expected To Make Comeback Next Year

Remember big-punching featherweight Nicholas Walters, AKA “The Axe Man?” Once one of the most exciting fighters of the lower weight divisions, the Jamaican held the WBA title and fought big names like Nonito Donaire, Vic Darchinyan and Vasyl Lomachenko. The last time we saw Walters in action he was losing to Loma, quitting on his stool in disappointing fashion just over three years ago.

Since then – nothing. Until now. According to a news piece from The Gleaner, 33 year old Walters, 26-1-1(21) is back in training and is expected to make a return to the ring some time in 2020.

“The last conversation I had with him, he was fully committed to coming back into the fighting game,” Stephen Jones, President of the Jamaica Boxing Board, said. “His mind was right and he just had to get himself back into fighting shape. I’m not sure how far he is in that regard, but I am encouraged. I think he was one of the most incredible talents and enough time has passed and his coming back would have to be any time now.”

So can Walters make a successful comeback, can he become a champion again? At age 33, and having not taken too much punishment in the ring, maybe Walters can indeed do it. We’ve seen fighters come back from longer layoffs than three years (the Loma quit job took place in November of 2016) and if he has maintained hunger and desire, then who knows – maybe the rest and the time out will have done Walters a power of good.

It’s unclear which weight class Walters is looking at returning at, but perhaps he will try and fight at super-feather or lightweight. A massive puncher, Walters managed to stop Darchinyan and Donaire, while he was held to a draw by Jason Sosa in a non-title fight prior to losing to Lomachenko up at 130 pounds. As long as he avoids a rematch with Lomachenko, maybe Walters can get back to his former exciting ways. Stay tuned.