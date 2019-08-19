Former Foe Tim Bradley Says If Manny Pacquiao Can Beat Errol Spence He Is Easily Top-Three Greatest Ever

Never before has a 40 year old fighter had as many options open to him as Manny Pacquiao finds himself looking at right now. Just what will be Pac Man’s next move? Proving with his two 2019 performances, against Adrien Broner and then Keith Thurman, that he has still got it, in spades, the reigning WBA welterweight champ might fight the Errol Spence-Shawn Porter winner next, or he might fight Danny Garcia, or he might fight Floyd Mayweather in a massive rematch (though Floyd seems to have kiiled the idea, saying there will be no return, not in Saudi Arabia or any place else).





Spence has said that after he beats Porter in September, as he is certain will be the case, he will come looking for Pacquiao. This fight would surely be a tough one for Pacquiao, more so than the Broner and Thurman challenges. Sill, with this incredible living legend, who is willing to write him off? Tim Bradey, who fought Pac Man three times, told Fight Hype that if Pacquiao were able to defeat Spence, he would be “easily top-three of all-time.”

It would indeed be something special if Manny were to see off another primed and peaking world champion; some saying Spence is the best at the world at the weight right now. Jeff Horn is also still calling for a return fight with Pacquiao, and his trainer Glen Rushton tells Fight Hype that there are only two fighters Pacquiao struggles with: Horn and Terence Crawford. So it seems we can add Rushton’s name to the list of those who feel Pacquiao can indeed beat Spence.

Whoever he fights next, Pacquiao will have the full support of the fans. He’s special, very special, and there may be yet more surprises to come. Will Pacquiao go out on top, walking away having achieved pretty much all there is to achieve? That sought-after return with Mayweather aside, Pacquiao has already done all he needs to do to be happy and content in each of his retirement days.





But Pacquiao, 62-7-2(39) wants more. Do we?