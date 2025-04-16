Floyd Schofield Jr. Offered Abdullah Mason Fight, Father States $2.5 Million Demand Due to Turki Alalshikh’s Involvement

Floyd Schofield Sr. revealed today that his son Floyd Schofield Jr. (18-0, 12 KOs) has been offered a fight against Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs). Papa Schofield says they agree to the fight, but they want $2.5 million. He feels that Mason’s team can come up with the money with the help of Turki Alalshikh’s financing.
Turki & the Money
Mason, 21, signed with Turki’s company as a Ring brand ambassador this week, potentially meaning he can fight on his Riyadh Season cards. Normally, $2.5 million would be way out of the price range for a normal promoter to pay for a fighter to compete against one of their own guys in a non-title fight.
But if Turki gets involved, that’s chicken feed. The question whether he would be interested in fight between Schofield and Mason. It’s one thing signing Abdullah on as a brand ambassador for Ring Magazine, but it’s another thing for him to pay his opponent $2.5 million and him likely wanting similar money for a non-title fight.
We don’t know whether Mason is going to pan out because he’s not fought any world-class-level opposition yet in his four-year career. Moreover, last November, Mason was dropped twice by veteran Yohan Vasquez. That’s the only guy Abdullah has fought as a pro with decent punchin power.
“I’m driving real fast, but I had to update you on something before it hit the news or before it hit social media,” said Floyd Schofield Sr. to Thrill Boxing Magazine. “We’ve been offered a fight with Abdullah Mason. Hell, yeah, we accept that. $2.5 million. That’s the price. So, put the money on the wood and it all go good.
“Yesterday’s price ain’t today’s price, baby. Let’s get this money, baby. Yes, we’ll fight that brother. Put the money on the wood. He’s with Turki now and all them. Let’s go. Jay Prince got money. Put that money up if y’all believe in y’all guy,” said Schofield Sr.