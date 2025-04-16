Floyd Schofield Jr. Offered Abdullah Mason Fight, Father States $2.5 Million Demand Due to Turki Alalshikh’s Involvement

Floyd Schofield Sr. revealed today that his son Floyd Schofield Jr. (18-0, 12 KOs) has been offered a fight against Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs). Papa Schofield says they agree to the fight, but they want $2.5 million. He feels that Mason’s team can come up with the money with the help of Turki Alalshikh’s financing.

Turki & the Money

Mason, 21, signed with Turki’s company as a Ring brand ambassador this week, potentially meaning he can fight on his Riyadh Season cards. Normally, $2.5 million would be way out of the price range for a normal promoter to pay for a fighter to compete against one of their own guys in a non-title fight.

But if Turki gets involved, that’s chicken feed. The question whether he would be interested in fight between Schofield and Mason. It’s one thing signing Abdullah on as a brand ambassador for Ring Magazine, but it’s another thing for him to pay his opponent $2.5 million and him likely wanting similar money for a non-title fight.

We don’t know whether Mason is going to pan out because he’s not fought any world-class-level opposition yet in his four-year career. Moreover, last November, Mason was dropped twice by veteran Yohan Vasquez. That’s the only guy Abdullah has fought as a pro with decent punchin power.