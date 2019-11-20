Floyd Mayweather Says He’s Done With Boxing: “My Health Is My Wealth” – Will You Miss Him?

Floyd Mayweather did it all during his boxing career. Didn’t he? He sure won a big handful of world titles, he sure defeated every single man he ever stepped into the squared circle with, and of course we all know “Money” earned himself an absolute ton of the stuff through his chosen sport. But did Mayweather ever win your heart, did he endure himself to you, a passionate and appreciative fight fan the way men such as Muhammad Ali, Rocky Marciano, Thomas Hearns, the two Sugar Rays, Robinson and Leonard, Roberto Duran and, yes, Manny Pacquiao managed to do?





If the answer is no, Floyd will never be able to make amends now. For despite constant talk of a comeback, of yet another fight for the 50-0 master (of his own destiny, if not of the noble art), Mayweather has seemingly made things clear once and for all: he is “done.”

As per an interview via Reuters, conducted at a recent opening of another Mayweather Gym, this one in Torrance, CA, Floyd had the following to say:

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” the 42 year old said. “Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle. You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career.”





That he did, but will you miss Mayweather? Will you place him on your wall of fame, of idolization with all the other greats? Maybe, maybe not. But despite his critics, Mayweather has to be celebrated as a prizefighter who did things the way he saw fit and to heck with the rest. This may include you, but what ya gonna do ’bout it?

Mayweather will live a long and contented life, his wealth and his health intact.

Mayweather’s finest wins:





5: W12 Canelo Alvarez: Schooled arguably the finest pound-for-pound fighter operating today. Will anyone else ever be able to do so?

4: W12 Manny Pacquiao: Yes, the fight “Of The Century” was dull as dishwater, but Mayweather won and won easily, with not a mark on his face.

3: W12 Miguel Cotto: Surviving a bloody nose and being hit too much for his liking, Mayweather won a commanding decision over a great warrior.





2: W12 Jose Luis Castillo: In the rematch of arguably his toughest fight ever, Mayweather won handily, proving he was the better boxer.

1: WTKO10 Diego Corrales: An absolute masterclass of accurate and hurtful punching and not taking a thing in return.

Adios, Floyd.